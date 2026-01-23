NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF ROGER BOWLIN, NATHANIEL HIGGINS & AURORA SECURITIES WHO BOUGHT INSPIRED HEALTHCARE CAPITAL

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of broker Roger Bowlin, broker Nathaniel Higgins, and Aurora Securities, who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital investment offerings. The law firm urges all investors who made significant purchases in IHC to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑02558) against Aurora Securities on behalf of investors seeking to recover between $500,000 and $1,000,000 in damages. The customers allege they were recommended to invest in Inspired Senior Living of Grapevine DST , an Inspired Healthcare Capital-sponsored Delaware Statutory Trust, by their financial advisors, Roger Bowlin (CRD# 1905652) and Nathaniel Higgins (CRD# 6374659).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the investors had no prior experience with DST investments and informed Aurora Securities and its representatives that they were seeking a low-risk investment focused on income, safety of principal, and tax deferral, and that they were not looking to speculate or pursue aggressive strategies with their retirement savings.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that the Inspired Senior Living of Grapevine DST represented a significant concentration of the customers’ net worth, that the investment was highly illiquid, and that the customers expected a return of principal based on the representations made by Aurora Securities and its brokers. Additionally, Aurora Securities emphasized the DST’s lower projected return as evidence of reduced risk, and failed to conduct reasonable due diligence prior to recommending the investment, while earning commissions of approximately 10% on the sale.The claim further alleges that the DST paid monthly income distributions through mid-2025, but all distributions were halted in July 2025, when Inspired Healthcare Capital disclosed it was under regulatory review by the SEC and suspended payments. The investors allege that, less than three years after purchase, the DST ceased providing income and entered financial distress, contradicting prior representations that the investment was stable and low risk.Customers of Aurora Securities and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital investment offerings are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

