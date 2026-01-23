Trump Administration Asks [U.S.] Supreme Court to Block New California Congressional Map

(Subscription required) U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer has accused California of using racial considerations to draw a new map handing Democrats additional safe congressional seats, which was adopted in response to a similar effort by Texas Republicans.

