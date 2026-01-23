Law Prevents Cities From Regulating Hours of Street Vendors Differently From Stores—C.A.

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in denying a street vendor’s request for a preliminary injunction in a case seeking to enjoin enforcement of a San Diego ordinance scheme precluding sidewalk sellers from, among other things, operating in the area around the city-owned Petco Park stadium for the hours before and after Padres games and other popular events.

