WISHIN Partners with PointClickCare to Improve the Continuity of Care for Wisconsinites

FITCHBURG, WI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network, Inc. (WISHIN) today announced a strategic partnership with PointClickCare (PCC), a leading healthcare technology company, to improve the continuity of care for Wisconsin’s long-term care and post-acute patients (LTPAC) as they transition between acute and post-acute facilities. This ensures that providers and payers on a patient’s care team are well-informed.

“This collaboration with PCC enables care teams to coordinate healthcare for shared patients moving between acute and post-acute facilities,” said WISHIN CEO Steve Rottmann. “By expanding our services and capabilities, outcomes improve for Wisconsinites.”

With access to PointClickCare’s largest LTPAC dataset in North America, this collaboration with WISHIN will enable secure, seamless healthcare data exchange among more than 2,000 care sites. Through this partnership, WISHIN will make available Admission, Discharge, Transfer (ADT) data to inform PointClickCare services and PointClickCare will share the post-acute facility to be integrated into a patient’s longitudinal record — WISHIN Pulse.

“Collaborating with WISHIN makes critical hospital and emergency event data more accessible to LTPAC providers across Wisconsin,” said Humad Husainy, Chief Medical Officer at PointClickCare. “This partnership empowers WISHIN participants to provide more informed, person-centered care and ultimately boosts outcomes for Wisconsin patients and providers.”

To learn more about how WISHIN is driving improved outcomes for Wisconsinites, visit www.wishin.org for additional information.

About WISHIN

The Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network, Inc. has served as Wisconsin’s state-designated entity for health information exchange under ch. 153, Wis. Stats. since 2010. WISHIN supports clinical, care management and pharmacy workflows by exchanging patient healthcare information in real time.

There are more than 2,000 participants in the network including the state’s major health systems, hospitals, clinics, post-acute facilities, pharmacies, EMS, public health agencies, behavioral health, correctional facilities, and payors. WISHIN was part of the first cohort to earn the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) status and continues its DAV accreditation today for HEDIS® reporting.

For more information, visit www.wishin.org and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.