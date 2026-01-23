NOTICE TO EMERSON EQUITY CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED INSPIRED HEALTHCARE CAPITAL LIQUIDITY FUND

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

BEVERLY HILLS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Emerson Equity who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital (“IHC”) investment offerings, including the IHC Liquidity Fund. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-02561) against Emerson Equity on behalf of a group of investors seeking to recover $1,000,000 in damages. The customers allege they were recommended to invest in the Inspired Healthcare Capital Liquidity Fund, by Emerson Equity and its financial advisor, Phillip Falk (CRD# 2372997).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Emerson Equity served as the managing broker-dealer for the IHC offering and received substantial commissions, including selling commissions, expense reimbursements, and sponsor fees totaling up to 12.5% of offering proceeds. The claim alleges that these commissions created a financial incentive for Emerson Equity and its financial advisors to recommend the investment to customers.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that less than two months after the investors’ final purchase, income distributions stopped. On September 12, 2025, Inspired Healthcare Capital notified investors that “no distributions will be made at this time,” suspending distributions across its investment programs and leaving many investors without anticipated income.The suspension of distributions followed the filing of a fraud lawsuit by Emerson Equity Bridge Fund I, LLC, an affiliate of Emerson Equity. The lawsuit (Case No. 25vecv05053) was filed against Inspired Healthcare Capital and its CEO Luke Lee in connection with a $1.5 million loan issued in December 2024. According to the complaint, IHC and Lee allegedly misrepresented the company’s financial condition, failed to disclose significant liabilities, including over $200 million in personal guarantees, defaulted on the loan, and failed to respond to a repayment demand due September 1, 2025.KlaymanToskes is representing multiple investors in FINRA arbitration claims against Emerson Equity arising from the sale of Inspired Healthcare Capital funds and DSTs. Brokerage firms and financial advisors are required to conduct adequate due diligence and ensure that investment recommendations are suitable and in their customers’ best interests. Investors who suffered losses may be able to pursue recovery through FINRA arbitration.Customers of Emerson Equity and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital investment offerings are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

