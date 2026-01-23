Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Recaps a Year of Giving Back Across the Carolinas

Jeff Cook Cares is the company’s 1% giving initiative supporting charitable causes across the Carolinas. Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty team members volunteer at the Charleston Animal Society Laura Pulleyn Lifesaving Center.

From animal welfare to local outreach, the company reflects on a year of meaningful community support across the Carolinas.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty proudly reinforces its commitment to giving back through impactful charitable partnerships, volunteering, and community support across the Carolinas.Looking back at 2025, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty proudly supported local community initiatives through partnerships with area churches, animal shelters, and schools.Animal welfare remained a major focus for the company in 2025. Through partnerships with Dorchester Paws , the Charleston Animal Society , and Berkeley Animal Center, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty helped over 400 animals find new homes and donated more than $15,000 to support ongoing animal welfare efforts across the Carolinas. Building on this impact, the company is continuing its commitment by sponsoring one animal each month in 2026 at the Charleston Animal Society, helping ensure sustained support for animals in need beyond adoption events.At the core of these initiatives is Jeff Cook Cares , the company’s 1% giving program, through which each agent at the company contributes 1% of their commissions to this dedicated fund used exclusively for charitable donations, sponsorships, and community support. In 2025, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty also led internal fundraising efforts to further strengthen and expand the reach of this program.Beyond giving back through donations, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty offices also hosted Days of Giving, empowering their team members to serve their local communities directly:- Charleston’s 180 Place, assisting unhoused individuals- Conestee Nature Preserve, supporting conservation and environmental efforts- Delivering Happy Trays to seniors, spreading connection and care- Nancy K. Perry Children’s Shelter, serving children and families in needDuring the holiday season, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty purchased and distributed Christmas gifts for local families, helping make the season brighter for children throughout the communities they serve. The company also proudly supported local youth athletic teams, reinforcing its dedication to community-centered programs that bring families together, and contributed over $4,500 toward education, outreach, and community programs, and donated more than 600 water bottles to support events and local needs.Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is committed to partnering with organizations and local businesses that share our mission to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.If you are a local business or know one, looking to give back and create real impact, we would love to explore a partnership together.Please contact sponsorship@jeffcookrealestate.com to learn more about partnership opportunities.

