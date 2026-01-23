NOTICE TO EMERSON EQUITY CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED INSPIRED HEALTHCARE CAPITAL FUNDS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Emerson Equity who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital (“IHC”) investment offerings, including IHC Development Funds. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 26-00057) against Emerson Equity on behalf of an investor seeking to recover $150,000 in damages. The customer alleges she was recommended to invest in Inspired Healthcare Capital Development Fund III, an IHC-sponsored private placement, by Emerson Equity and its financial advisor, William Kendrick Sneckner Jr. (CRD#7138977).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Emerson Equity served as the managing broker-dealer for the IHC offering and stood to earn millions of dollars in commissions and fees. The claim alleges Emerson Equity received selling commissions equal to 6% of gross equity proceeds, a 1% dealer management fee, a 1% broker-dealer allowance, a 1% wholesaling fee, and a 3% sponsor fee, with total commissions and expense reimbursements not to exceed 12.5% of offering proceeds. The claim alleges these substantial commissions created a strong financial incentive for Emerson Equity and its financial advisors to recommend the investment to customers.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that less than one year after the investor’s purchase, income distributions stopped. The claim further alleges that Inspired Healthcare Capital was in severe financial distress and that Emerson Equity misrepresented that IHC had been thoroughly researched and vetted, despite publicly available information regarding financial and operational issues, including problems associated with IHC’s internal management platform, Volante Senior Living.KlaymanToskes is representing multiple investors in FINRA arbitration claims against Emerson Equity, and other brokerage firms, arising from the sale of Inspired Healthcare Capital funds and private placement offerings. Brokerage firms and financial advisors are required to conduct adequate due diligence and ensure that investment recommendations are suitable and in their customers’ best interests. Investors who suffered losses may be able to pursue recovery through FINRA arbitration.Customers of Emerson Equity and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital investment offerings are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

