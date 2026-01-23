Beachside Luxury Waterfront Living Announces VIP Land Sale Event for One of Texas Coast's Last Secluded Peninsulas

Developer opens direct access to large, build-ready waterfront homesites near Palacios at a fraction of typical coastal prices.

PALACIOS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beachside Luxury Waterfront Living today announced a limited VIP Land Sale Event for its master-planned, gated community on a secluded peninsula overlooking Matagorda Bay near Palacios, about two hours from Houston. The event gives buyers a rare opportunity to secure oversized waterfront and interior homesites with no timeline to build and immediate access to fully completed resort-style amenities.A Quieter Alternative to Crowded Coastal DestinationsPositioned as a quieter, more peaceful alternative to crowded destinations like Galveston, Rockport, and Port Aransas, Beachside offers private waterfront access, resort-style recreation, and gated security in a setting characterized by coastal birdlife, dolphin sightings, and expansive open-water views. The development is already more than 50% sold, with buyers including retirees, investors, and families from across Texas and beyond.Completed Infrastructure and Resort-Style AmenitiesUnlike many coastal projects that launch with preliminary renderings, Beachside’s core infrastructure and amenities are already in place. The community features concrete streets, underground utilities, city water, and controlled-access entry. It also includes one of the largest community pools on the Texas coast, a clubhouse overlooking the water, tennis and pickleball courts, a playground, and three community fishing piers spanning multiple bays.“What surprises people most is that a place like this still exists in Texas,” said Stacy O’Quinn of Beachside Luxury Waterfront Living. “They’ve seen the prices and crowds in Galveston or Port Aransas, then they come here and find a quiet peninsula with sunrise and sunset views, no high-rises, and homesites that are two to three times larger, at a fraction of the price. It feels like discovering what the Texas coast used to be.”Private, Community-Owned Beach AccessThe layout and location of Beachside allow for a uniquely rare benefit on the Texas coast: community-owned beach access that functions as a private shoreline for residents and their guests, far from the congestion of public beaches. Bayfront owners are permitted to build private piers, while interior owners can reach the water via multiple community piers.“Across Texas, you’re seeing people who love the idea of coastal living but feel priced out or turned off by the crowds,” O’Quinn added. “Beachside was designed for those families, a place where they don’t have to compromise on beauty, location, or amenities, and they don’t have to pay a million-dollar price tag to enjoy it.”Inside the VIP Land Sale EventThe VIP Land Sale Event is structured to give prospective owners a clear, on-the-ground view of the community and its available homesites. Attendees receive a private, guided tour of the peninsula, including bayfront and interior lots as well as key vantage points for both sunrise and sunset views. Because sales are direct from the developer, event pricing is offered without traditional realtor commissions, which can add five figures to the cost of a coastal land purchase. Select premium homesites are reserved exclusively for event attendees and are not listed on the MLS.To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: https://go.beachsidetx.com/offer-3 About Beachside Luxury Waterfront LivingBeachside is a gated, master-planned waterfront community located on a historic peninsula near Palacios, Texas, approximately two hours from Houston. Developed by Texas-based businessman Stuart Lynn, Beachside’s mission is to make luxury coastal living accessible to Texas families while preserving the natural character of the coast.

