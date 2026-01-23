NOTICE TO REALIZED FINANCIAL CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED INSPIRED HEALTHCARE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Realized Financial who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital (“IHC”) investment offerings. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-02736) against Realized Financial and financial advisor Jacob George Adams (CRD# 4975889) on behalf of a group of investors who are seeking to recover $500,000 in damages. The customers allege they were recommended to invest in Inspired Senior Living of Athens DST, an Inspired Healthcare Capital-sponsored private placement.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, less than three years after making the purchase, the investors stopped receiving income distributions. Realized Financial allegedly misrepresented the risk of the IHC DST investment and failed to conduct the required due diligence into the issuer, the property, and the actual value of the investment.The DST offering launched on July 19, 2021, with total offering proceeds of approximately $38 million and a minimum investment of $50,000. The DST operates as Orchard Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care facility that was acquired in September 2021 for approximately $25.96 million.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors who suffered losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital-sponsored investments, including IHC Funds and DSTs. Brokerage firms and financial advisors are required to conduct adequate due diligence and ensure that investment recommendations are suitable and in their customers’ best interests. Investors who suffered losses may be able to pursue recovery through FINRA arbitration.Customers of Realized Financial and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital investment offerings are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

