Michael Goddart’s New Book Reveals How to Liberate Your Soul from the Mind’s Dominance

Meditations for Realizing Your True Self

Read The Contentment Dividend to understand the immortal truths of existence, focus your mind and life to achieve contentment and, ultimately, reunion with God.

Encouraging seekers toward union with the divine and experiences of awe, wonder, and love, The Contentment Dividend is a compelling, supportive spiritual guide.” — Foreword Clarion Review

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a limited time, download a free review copy of Michael Goddart’s multiple award-winning book, The Contentment Dividend: Meditations for Realizing Your True Self. Link below.STARRED REVIEW "... a valuable guide that can be read repeatedly ... on finding a unique, ongoing way of quieting the mind's chatter and accessing the higher self." —BlueInk Review Notable Book★IR Approved "Through a tapestry of intimate spiritual reflections, The Contentment Dividend guides truth-seekers to penetrate surface identities, embrace life's secret curriculum, and reunite with the luminous core of divine being. ... the author shines in addressing existential quandaries of purpose, resistance, and self-transformation. ... For spiritual voyagers fatigued by surface living, this real-world monk offers welcome perspective and wings." —IndieReaderReviewers, booksellers, bloggers and librarians are invited to download advance reader copies at BookFunnel: https://dl.bookfunnel.com/2nkq54sygc If you have ever wanted to comprehend the yearnings and role of your lower mind, higher mind, and soul, if you have ever desired to realize your fullest potential of goodness and love, and if you seek truths that will illuminate your life, The Contentment Dividend offers answers and riches.The meditations are sourced in the author's many decades-long study and practice of the teachings of realized Masters and true Saints. These are the fully God-realized humans who come to awaken us to our unlimited spiritual potential.Soon after his family moved from Illinois to California when he was 10 years old, Michael started actively searching for the truth about death and how to attain true immortality with everlasting bliss. He began daily meditation at age 19, and at 21 began to meditate for two and a half hours daily.His most recent book, A NEW NOW, won six book awards and was the finalist for six other book awards. His previous book, IN SEARCH OF LOST LIVES, earned four book awards. For interviews, excerpts, awards, and more, kindly visit https://www.goddart.com

