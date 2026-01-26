Eden Gordon Media Amplifies Stories of Faith Through Authors and Christian Leaders at NRB Convention

ASHLEY ELAINE Actress, Producer CEO of AE Productions, Inc. VIRGINIA PRODAN International Human Rights Attorney Inspiring Survivor of Communist Tyranny DANI PETTREY Bestselling Author Veteran Spouse and Advocate

Eden Gordon Media and “The All-American Book Club” Amplify Authors, Leaders, Speakers, and Advocates Standing for Faith and Freedom in the U.S. and Abroad

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM WMAL's "The All-American Book Club" are excited to announce a powerful lineup of conversations and panel discussions with faith and thought leaders, bestselling authors, and a host of featured guests at the National Religious Broadcasters [NRB] International Christian Media Convention. The convention is the largest gathering of Christian communicators in the world and will take place February 17-20, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.Eden Gordon Media will represent a number of featured guests in attendance at this year’s convention, including prominent voices on Christian persecution, both in the U.S. and abroad, policy leaders, advocates, bestselling authors, and more. Highlighted below are just some of the guests in our lineup.Actress, ProducerCEO of AE Productions, Inc.International Human Rights AttorneyInspiring Survivor of Communist TyrannyDANI PETTREYBestselling AuthorVeteran Spouse and AdvocateERIKA ANDERSENAuthor, Speaker, PodcasterColumnist and EntrepreneurAuthor, PodcasterFounder of Treehouse StorytellerDR. IŞIK ABLAWell-known Muslim-Christian ConvertSpeaker & Bestselling AuthorAshley Elaine is an actress and producer, and the Founder & CEO of AE Productions, Inc., a film and television production company dedicated to creating faith- and family-driven, values-based entertainment. Her award-winning feature film “Where the Wind Blows” earned three Content Awards in 2025. The film is also a three-time ICVM Crown Awards 2026 nominee, including Best Non-Theatrical Film, Best Actress, and Best Soundtrack. Ashley’s work bridges faith, culture, and storytelling, bringing hope-filled narratives to audiences worldwide.Ericka Andersen is a the author of three books, including the January 2026 release, Freely Sober: Rethinking Alcohol Through the Lens of Faith, which includes practical tools and a faith-based guide to rethinking about how alcohol impacts our lives. Andersen is a columnist who has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post & more. She is a regular contributor to Christianity Today and columnist for WORLD Magazine opinions. She lives in Indianapolis, Indiana with her husband and two children.Virginia Prodan is an international human rights attorney and leading voice against Christian persecution. She displayed courage and bravery as a young Christian attorney in Communist Romania—her beloved homeland from which she has been exiled since 1988. Prodan has spent her career fighting for justice and feels it is her divine calling to defend fellow followers of Jesus against unjust persecution. Prodan tells her powerful story in her bestselling memoir, Saving My Assassin.In a recent article, Prodan voiced her concern about the growing hostility we are seeing in here in America—like what we saw displayed in mid-January in Minnesota. “Christian persecution is already here in America. Our nation is becoming a dangerous place for faithful believers to live. We must stand up now for the persecuted—not only as individuals but as a united front for our brothers and sisters around the world. Policymakers, churches, and ordinary citizens have a moral responsibility to ensure our nation remains a beacon of hope and freedom for all, especially the vulnerable persecuted for their faith.”Hannah Pierrou is an Amazon bestselling children’s author, founder of Treehouse Storyteller, host of one of Colorado’s top-ranked family podcasts, and a frequent speaker at homeschool and family conferences. A homeschooling mother of three, she equips families to live upright in a sideways culture through her creative ministry, storytelling, and speaking engagements.As children’s literature and media increasingly reflect ideological agendas that conflict with biblical truth, Hannah uses her platform—particularly her podcast—to expose cultural lies and equip parents with clarity, courage, and conviction. Through honest conversation, biblical teaching, and redemptive storytelling, she offers families a safe, truth-anchored alternative in the public square—standing in contrast to the confusion and harmful narratives increasingly placed before children today.Dani Pettrey is a bestselling author and frequent guest on talk radio. Pettrey infuses her writings with her patriotic roots as a veteran spouse and part of a sixth-generation military family. Service to this nation and love for her country are vital inspirations for her thrilling suspense installments. Pettrey has sold nearly one million copies of her novels, and readers eagerly await each new release.Pettrey recently joined "The All-American Book Club" on Washington, D.C.'s WMAL. She shared with host Eden Gordon Hill about her newest novel, Two Seconds Too Late. The book “touches on deeper topics like depression. The reality of depression is very close to my heart as my depression can be debilitating, but there is hope, and it’s found in our Savior."Dr. Işık Abla is a well-known international speaker whose programs are broadcast in multiple languages across six continents, impacting over 700 million people in more than 200 countries, tribes, and people groups. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Dr. Abla was raised in a devout Muslim home. She fled Turkey in the late 1990s to escape a childhood marked by oppression and abuse. After she arrived in America, Abla had an encounter with Jesus that changed her life. As a Muslim-background believer, she carries a rare and sacred calling. She speaks the language, knows the culture, and ministers as one who has been redeemed, anointed, and sent.Through her new book, Heavenly Whispers, Dr. Abla wants to reach those who, like her, need a real-life encounter with Jesus. “My prayer is that every page will feel like the Spirit meeting you where no sermon or crowd ever could. That each whisper will restore what was broken and ignite flame where only ashes remained."Eden Gordon Hill’s journey is a testament to the unpredictable yet purpose-driven path guided by her faith in God. During her university days, Eden navigated the Halls of Congress. She led communications for elected leadership in the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate; she spearheaded military and veteran-focused media for the Fox News Channel.Hill was a political appointee in the first Trump Administration, serving as Senior Advisor of Communications. Her studies in Strategic Communications at Liberty University have been integral in helping her navigate such a varied and multifaceted career in communications and public relations.After public service on Capitol Hill, she launched her own public relations firm, Eden Gordon Media, LLC. After years of coordinating and crafting communications for elected officials, she ran for elected office to advocate for common sense values.As a veteran spouse, Eden’s life took yet another turn, leading her to host a radio show and podcast dedicated to pro-America books, authors, and talent, with a focus on God, Country, and Family.At the intersection of media and patriotism, she is a Radio Show Host on WMAL in our Nation’s Capital, where her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative.The content she platforms resonates with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Her role involves engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Throughout her career journey, Eden has attributed her steps and successes to God's divine guidance, embracing the unexpected turns with gratitude, grace, and a deep sense of purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.