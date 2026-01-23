NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF MORGAN STANLEY AND BROKERS JIMMY DRIGGERS AND ERNEST DEAN WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Morgan Stanley, and financial advisors Jimmy Driggers and Ernest Dean, who were recommended private equity investments and Liquidity Asset Lines (“LALs”). The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 26-00166) against Morgan Stanley on behalf of an investor seeking to recover over $1,000,000 in damages. The claim alleges that Morgan Stanley and its financial advisors, Jimmy Yang Driggers (CRD# 1359593) and Ernest Joseph Dean (CRD# 2223858) recommended an unsuitable investment strategy involving high concentrations of illiquid private equity investments combined with a Liquidity Access Line (“LAL”), which exposed the investor to significant financial risk.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Morgan Stanley and its advisors repeatedly increased the investor’s exposure to private equity investments, raising the concentration to more than 50% of the account, while simultaneously maintaining a substantial LAL balance. The claim alleges that the private equity investments were illiquid and ineligible as collateral, dramatically increasing the risk of collateral calls and forcing the sale of liquid securities to service the loan.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that as private equity exposure increased, the investor was repeatedly required to sell fixed income securities to reduce loan-to-value ratios and pay down the LAL. As a result, the investor’s portfolio shifted from a predominantly fixed-income allocation to one dominated by illiquid alternative investments, despite the investor’s limited income and inability to meet ongoing financial commitments.The claim further alleges that Morgan Stanley and its advisors misrepresented the risks and liquidity constraints of the private equity investments, failed to explain that such investments could not be used as collateral, and did not adequately disclose that liquid securities could be sold to satisfy loan obligations.Customers of Morgan Stanley and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses involving private equity investments or Liquidity Asset Lines are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

