NOTICE TO OSAIC CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES INVESTMENTS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Osaic Institutions, Inc. who purchased National Healthcare Properties Inc. , formerly known as Healthcare Trust Inc., (NASDAQ: NHPAP and NASDAQ: NHPBP). The law firm urges all investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports that the firm is currently representing investors seeking to recover investment losses in connection with recommendations to invest in National Healthcare Properties, a non-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”). The law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01454) against Osaic Institutions, Inc., formerly known as Infinex Investments Inc., who acquired Essex National Securities. The claim alleges that Osaic and its financial advisors recommended the REIT investment despite its significant risks, lack of liquidity, and declining value.Investors may know Osaic Institutions, Inc. by its former firm names or through brokerage firms it has acquired or operated under. These include, but are not limited to, Infinex Investments, Inc., Essex National Securities, Securities America, Royal Alliance Associates, FSC Securities Corporation, SagePoint Financial, Woodbury Financial Services, Triad Advisors, KMS Financial Services, Investacorp, or other firms operating under the Osaic network.National Healthcare Properties, formerly known as Healthcare Trust Inc. and ARC Healthcare Trust II, raised more than $2.2 billion from investors before rebranding and transitioning to public trading. Despite reporting an estimated net asset value significantly higher than secondary market prices, investors have faced severe illiquidity, suspension of share repurchase programs, reduced or non-cash distributions, and reverse stock splits that significantly diminished investor value.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that numerous investors were advised to purchase National Healthcare Properties while being led to believe the REIT was a stable, income-producing investment suitable for conservative or income-focused portfolios. In reality, investors have experienced substantial losses as shares declined dramatically on the secondary market, trading as low as approximately $2.15 per share, down from the original $25.00 offering price, representing losses exceeding 90% for many investors.Customers of Osaic Institutions, Inc. who suffered losses in National Healthcare Properties (formerly Healthcare Trust Inc.) are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

