Press Release: Governor McKee, Senators Reed and Whitehouse Join RIDOT to Mark Completion of the I-95 Viaduct Northbound Project in Providence

Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senator Jack Reed and U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. today joined other state and local officials to mark the completion of the I-95 Providence Viaduct Northbound Project. The ceremony took place in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, overlooking I-95 and the new service road that is one of the feature elements of the project.

The nearly 1,300-foot long viaduct was classified as structurally deficient and in need of a full replacement. Carrying more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, and the Woonasquatucket River, it is one of the busiest sections of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast.

Thanks to the efforts of Rhode Island's congressional delegation, RIDOT was able to secure a $60.3 million federal INFRA grant to fund the project and expand its scope. In addition to replacing the viaduct, the project included repair or replacement of 10 other bridges, the construction of a new service road along the right side of the Interstate, and establishment of express lanes for I-95 North so through traffic can flow freely through this area.

The service road, which initially opened in January 2024 and fully opened this past June, has had a significant, positive impact on traffic congestion and travel times. It eliminated the weaving conflicts and congestion that plagued the segment of I-95 North from the 6/10 Connector, Atwells Avenue and Downtown Providence on-ramps to the Route 146/State Offices interchange.

"The completion of the I-95 Providence Viaduct Northbound Project is a major milestone for Rhode Island," said Governor Dan McKee. "This investment strengthens one of the state's most critical pieces of infrastructure, improves safety, and ensures this corridor will serve Rhode Islanders for decades to come. I thank Rhode Island's congressional delegation for their support in securing the federal funding that made this project possible."

"This project has been a long-term priority for our state and its completion, with the help of a $60.3 million federal grant we delivered through Senator Whitehouse's INFRA grant program, will help carry drivers into the next century," said Senator Reed, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "I will continue working to deliver additional federal investments in Rhode Island's roads and bridges that address infrastructure deficiencies and congestion chokepoints while prioritizing safety and efficiency."

"I developed the INFRA program to support once-in-a-generation infrastructure projects like the reconstruction of the Providence Northbound Viaduct, the heart of Rhode Island's highway system," said Senator Whitehouse, ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. "I'm thrilled to celebrate the completion of Rhode Island's first INFRA-funded project, with more ribbon cuttings to come in the years ahead thanks to the program we created."

"We are so grateful for the efforts of our congressional delegation in providing us the additional funds we needed to not only fix the viaduct, but to fix all the bridges and highways in this area the right way, to take advantage of a major bridge replacement and eliminate a chronic congestion and safety issue for hundreds of thousands of drivers each day," said Director Alviti.

The $265 million project was delivered by the design-build joint venture team of Skanska/Manafort. During the competitive procurement process for this project, the design-build team proposed a solution that saved a year of time in construction.

Other project highlights included: Replacement of the Smith Street Bridge, replacement of the Route 146 Bridge over I-95, new retaining walls alongside I-95 and Park Street, and reconstruction of the Atwells Avenue on-ramp to I-95 North, the ramp from the Route 6/10 Connector to I-95 North, and the ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project was made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.