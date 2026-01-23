Eskew Law Confirms Representation of Thomas Moss in Underlying Gun Case; Firm Declines Comment During Active Litigation

Firm confirms limited scope of representation and declines comment during active litigation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eskew Law confirms that attorneys Chris Eskew, founder and lead trial attorney, and Ben Jaffe are representing Thomas Moss, 43, in connection with a prior allegation involving a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Mr. Moss is one of five individuals charged in connection with the January 18 shooting of Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, at their Lafayette residence. Eskew Law is not representing Mr. Moss in relation to those charges at this time.

The incident has received significant media attention and has involved local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Following public announcements of arrests and charges, Eskew Law received a high volume of media inquiries regarding its role in the matter.

Due to the ongoing nature of the proceedings, Eskew Law will not comment on the facts, evidence, or legal strategy related to the case.

“Because this matter involves active litigation, it would be inappropriate to provide public commentary at this time,” said Chris Eskew, founder and lead trial attorney of Eskew Law.

Eskew Law regularly represents individuals in criminal matters, including felony cases and proceedings that receive public attention. The firm’s representation of a client is limited to the specific matters for which it is retained.

Eskew Law recognizes the public interest surrounding cases involving the judiciary and emphasizes that all legal proceedings are subject to established judicial processes. Any issues related to court security or broader legal system concerns are addressed through appropriate institutional channels.

Out of respect for the court and the ongoing legal process, Eskew Law will decline interview requests and additional media commentary while litigation remains pending. Any future statement, if necessary, will be issued through formal channels.

About Eskew Law

Eskew Law is an Indianapolis-based law firm led by attorney Chris Eskew. The firm focuses on criminal defense, family law, and complex litigation throughout Indiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

