Near Releases 2026 State of LatAm Hiring Report as Demand for Software Engineers Surges 250%

New analysis of 2,000+ placements shows U.S. companies are increasingly turning to Latin America to hire senior talent.

Companies are hiring in LatAm when they can't find or afford talent in the U.S. or can't wait months to fill critical roles. The savings are often secondary to access to great talent and speed.” — Hayden Cohen, Co-Founder of Near

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near (Hire With Near), a leading staffing and recruiting firm for U.S. companies hiring in LatAm, released its 2026 State of LatAm Hiring Report today. The data shows a 250% year-over-year increase in demand for software engineers from Latin America as U.S. companies struggle to fill senior technical roles domestically.

The report analyzes more than 2,000 placements across 411 roles made by U.S. companies last year. While sales and finance roles continue to dominate LatAm hiring, engineering saw the fastest growth, with software engineer roles jumping 12 spots year over year to become one of the most in-demand positions.

According to the data, 98% of engineering hires were mid-level or senior professionals, signaling that companies aren’t hiring in Latin America for junior or experimental roles, but for experienced engineers who can contribute immediately.

Other key findings from the 2026 report include:

- 84% of all LatAm hires were mid-level or senior, including VP- and C-suite roles.

- U.S. companies save on average $35,000 to $64,000 per hire compared to U.S. salaries, depending on role and seniority.

- Colombia emerged as the top hiring destination, surpassing Argentina and Brazil, which had previously led LatAm hiring.

- BDR/SDR remained the most-filled role for the second year in a row, reflecting continued demand for scalable sales teams.

Beyond cost savings, the report shows that companies are using nearshore hiring to move faster. Most Near clients cite "speed to hire" and "talent quality" as primary motivations, ahead of cost. Many roles are filled in 7–28 days, compared to typical U.S. hiring timelines of three to six months.

The findings point to a broader shift in how companies think about global hiring. Rather than outsourcing or short-term contracting, U.S. companies are increasingly building full-time, long-term teams in Latin America across all departments.

The full 2026 State of LatAm Hiring Report is available at:

https://www.hirewithnear.com/state-of-latam-hiring-report

About Near

Near (Hire With Near) is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 700 companies—like Function Health, Expensify, and Deel—use Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate, a 4.8 G2 rating, 80% retention rate beyond two years, and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, Near handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in 3–5 days, and most companies hire in under 3 weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.