VA and military collaboration to ensure pilots are mission-ready

A groundbreaking partnership ensuring pilots’ readiness

In a groundbreaking partnership, the 85th Fighter Group, Veterans Health System of the Ozarks (VHSO) and the 188th Medical Group are rewriting the playbook on military readiness, proving that collaboration is the key to unmatched mission success.

In the heart of Fort Smith, Ark., the 188th Wing hosts the 85th Fighter Group, a geographically separated unit of the 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. However, when Dr. Carlos Enamorado, a flight surgeon, transferred to the 85th Fighter Group, a significant challenge emerged: there was no on-site clinic to meet the pilots’ medical needs.

Understanding the critical importance of ensuring their physical and mental well-being—given the rigorous demands of their duties—Enamorado set out to find a solution. With no clinic available, he reached out to the Fort Smith Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (FSCBOC) in June, prior to his arrival at the base, with the hope of forging a partnership to bridge the gap in care.

His call was answered by Tamara Mays, FSCBOC nurse manager. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Mays sprang into action. Together with key staff at VHSO, they collaborated with the 188th Medical Group to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), culminating in the newly executed VA/DoD Resource Sharing Agreement.

Collaborative efforts for pilot well-being

“This agreement represents a groundbreaking initiative, underscoring our commitment to providing world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Martha Smith, interim Medical Center director at VHSO.

This agreement is more than just a document, it’s a symbol of collaboration and unwavering dedication to those who serve. Through this partnership, the pilots of the 85th Fighter Group now have a dedicated space to receive top-tier health care services, provided by their flight surgeon, ensuring they remain in optimal condition both physically and mentally while protecting our nation.

“Ensuring the health, performance and readiness of our pilots is paramount,” said Enamorado. “This partnership with the FSCBOC is critical in maintaining their physical and mental well-being. It’s an honor to contribute to a solution that supports these brave men and women who dedicate their lives to service.”

The VA/DoD Resource Sharing Agreement stands as a testament to our nation’s commitment to its heroes, ensuring they are well cared for—both in the skies and on the ground.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.