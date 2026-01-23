Winter storm, deep freeze put Veterans at risk: VA urges early planning

A powerful winter storm and a blast of Arctic air are expected to bring heavy snow, dangerous ice and life‑threatening cold to large parts of the United States this weekend, and VA officials are urging Veterans and their families to prepare now and know where to turn for help. Veterans and their families are encouraged to make a simple plan, check on one another and use VA resources and local emergency services to stay safe and warm.

Health risks in extreme cold

Extreme cold can quickly lead to hypothermia and frostbite, especially for older adults, infants, people with heart or lung disease, and Veterans who are socially isolated or experiencing homelessness. Even indoors, poorly heated homes can put some older adults at risk of hypothermia, making cold‑weather safety tips and safe home heating a critical priority.

Winter storms also raise the risk of falling on ice, flare‑ups of asthma and added strain on the heart, particularly when shoveling snow or walking in deep drifts. Mental health can be affected as well, as dark days, isolation and storm‑related stress may worsen symptoms of depression, anxiety and post‑traumatic stress, so Veterans are encouraged to connect with Vet Centers, the Veterans Crisis Line and local VA mental health services if they need support.

Staying warm and safe at home

Experts recommend setting home thermostats to a safe temperature and blocking drafts with towels, weather stripping or caulk to keep heat indoors. Veterans should test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, change batteries and follow manufacturer guidance for space heaters, keeping them away from bedding, curtains and other flammable materials.

An emergency kit should include several days of food and water, at least a week of medications, flashlights, extra batteries, warm clothing and blankets, and copies of important documents; Veterans can review VA winter safety tips and Ready.gov winter preparedness guidance when building their kits. Those who rely on electrically powered medical equipment should charge devices and power banks in advance and talk with their health care team or local VA facility about backup plans if the power goes out.

Finding heat, warming centers and local help

Veterans who are worried about staying warm, paying heating bills or losing power are urged to reach out early to local officials and community resources rather than waiting for an emergency. In most states, calling 211 connects callers with local services, including information about warming centers, shelters, transportation options and utility assistance programs; many communities also publish warming center maps and updates on city or county emergency management websites and social media.

Local emergency management offices, city and county governments and tribal authorities typically announce the opening of public warming centers at libraries, senior centers, community centers, churches or other public buildings during periods of extreme cold. Veterans and families are encouraged to monitor local news, National Weather Service alerts and the FEMA app, and to contact local emergency management directly for the nearest safe, heated location if home heat is unreliable or lost.

Check on at‑risk Veterans

VA leaders and advocates emphasize that Veterans with chronic illnesses, mobility challenges, limited income or unstable housing are at higher risk during this storm and should be checked on before and during the cold snap. Some Veterans may receive a text message from VA asking if you are OK or need any assistance. This is part of VA’s on-going efforts to ensure the continuity of your care. Families, neighbors and fellow Veterans can help by confirming that at‑risk individuals have heat, warm clothing, necessary medications and a backup place to go if the power fails, and by connecting them with Homeless Veteran Resources or 1‑877‑4AID‑VET (1‑877‑424‑3838) if they need shelter or housing support.

For Veterans experiencing homelessness or living in vehicles, outreach workers and local officials can connect them with VA homeless programs, community shelters and warming centers in their area. Community groups, Veterans Service Organizations and faith‑based organizations are also key partners and can often help coordinate transportation, blankets and other essentials when temperatures plunge.

Mental health and crisis support

As the storm approaches, Veterans are reminded that it is normal to feel stress, worry or frustration, especially if storms disrupt routines, trigger memories or add financial strain. Staying connected by phone, text or online with family, friends, battle buddies and support groups can ease isolation and make it easier to ask for help when needed, including through VetResources and VA social media channels.

Veterans in emotional distress or thinking about self‑harm can contact the Veterans Crisis Line (988, then Press 1) any time by phone, chat or text, or visit va.gov/resources/disaster-help for more information about disaster‑related support, health care access, benefits and housing. For non‑urgent questions, Veterans can reach VA using the VA Health & Benefits App, My HealtheVet secure messaging, the Ask VA online tool, or by calling 1‑800‑MyVA411 (1‑800‑698‑2411), and locate nearby care using the VA facility locator or schedule a 1‑on‑1 appointment with a VA benefits expert to discuss longer‑term needs.