Concierge Auctions: Second Annual Arizona Car Week Auction Achieves White-Glove Results, with 100% of Lots Sold

Streamed live to the world, bidding for marquee North American real estate closed live concurrent to major car collector event, held annually in Scottsdale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, announced today the successful conclusion of its second annual live auction at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, held concurrently with Arizona Car Week—one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles. Timed to coincide with the peak of collector activity in the region, the auction showcased a curated portfolio of exceptional properties spanning sought-after resort destinations, mountain retreats, and international coastal markets, achieving white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold.

“The continued success of our auction at The Phoenician demonstrates the power of aligning extraordinary properties with world-class lifestyle moments,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Paired with our global database, by timing these offers with Arizona Car Week, we are able to connect extraordinary properties with a highly qualified audience that values rarity, provenance, and performance, delivering competitive bidding and timely results.”

“The results achieved in Scottsdale reinforce the strength and repeatability of our platform,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “Pairing exceptional real estate with globally relevant events allows us to create an environment where qualified buyers are both present and prepared to act––resulting in strong competition and meaningful outcomes for our sellers.

As one of Concierge Auctions’ most anticipated destination auctions of the year, the Arizona Car Week sale attracted strong engagement across multiple price points and geographies, underscoring continued demand for distinctive, one-of-a-kind properties offered through a transparent auction process.

Featured highlights:

Nestled on nearly 4.5 acres in the Sonoran Desert, 14426 North Vista Del Oro, Phoenix, Arizona, saw 5 bidders competing for a sale price of $840K in cooperation with Ashley Guyette of LUX Agency AZ.

2399 Chapel Road, Swan Valley, Idaho, spanning over 46 acres with panoramic views of surrounding mountains, rolling pastures, and open skies saw 4 bidders competing for the sale price of $3.836M in cooperation with Sam Haack of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Villa Picasso, Dominical, Puntarenas, Costa Ricasaw 6 bidders competing for a sale price of $1.691M in cooperation with Scott Williams of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

