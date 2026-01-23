Aberdeen Man Sentenced to Prison on Three Counts of Computer-Generated Child Pornography

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that an Aberdeen man has been sentenced to prison after he became the first person charged under a new 2024 South Dakota law that made computer-generated child pornography a crime.

William Bragg, 57, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He was sentenced to four years in prison on each of two counts with the sentence of the third count suspended. The sentences will be served consecutively. The crimes occurred on or about Aug. 13, 2024.

“This case demonstrates that computer-generated pornography is happening in South Dakota and the need to be vigilant in protecting children,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to pass my legislation protecting children, and I will continue to enforce our laws to protect children.”

The new statutes, proposed by Attorney General Jackley, make possession, distribution, and manufacturing of computer-generated child pornography, including those images and videos created using artificial intelligence, a crime. That includes “deepfake” images or videos of an actual child that have been manipulated to make it look like the child was engaged in prohibited sexual acts. The provision was part of Senate Bill 79 which was approved by the 2024 Legislature and signed by the Governor.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the state Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, FBI, and Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

