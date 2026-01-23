Arizona Taxpayers Can Collect All Education Tax Credits to Max Impact (Forms 321 / 322 / 323 / 348)

How Arizona taxpayers can use all education tax credits—public donations and private school tuition—to reduce state taxes dollar for dollar. Smart and Easy.

Arizona’s tax credit system allows taxpayers to choose where their tax dollars go” — Carly Bodmer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona taxpayers can reduce their state tax bill while supporting education by using Arizona’s education tax credits, which allow individuals and families to redirect state taxes they already owe — at no additional cost. Donations are a full dollar-for-dollar write off.There are two primary education tax credits available to Arizona taxpayers, and eligible filers may use both in the same tax year.1. Public School Tax Credit (Including Charter Schools)The Public School Tax Credit allows taxpayers to support Arizona public and charter schools, funding extracurricular activities, character education programs, and classroom initiatives.How to donate: Directly through a public school’s front office or other approved payment methods on their website directly!Claim on: Arizona Form 322Maximum credit amounts:$200 for single filers$400 for married couples filing jointly2. Private School Scholarship Tax Credit (Largest Credit)The largest of Arizona’s education tax credits allows taxpayers to fund private school scholarships through certified School Tuition Organization such as Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. Claim on: Arizona Forms 323 and 348Maximum credit amounts:$1,535 for single filers$3,062 for married couples filing jointlyFor taxpayers looking for a purposeful way to contribute to gain this tax credit, Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. assigns private school scholarships only to qualifying low-income and foster-care students, regardless of religious affiliation. Donations take less than 5 minutes and the receipt is provided the same day.Unlike typical charitable deductions, Arizona’s education tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of state taxes owed. When combined, taxpayers can significantly reduce their Arizona tax liability while supporting public schools, charter schools, and private school access for students who need it most.“Arizona’s tax credit system allows taxpayers to choose where their tax dollars go,” said a spokesperson for Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. “By using both educational credits, families can support schools across Arizona while reducing their state tax bill.”Taxpayers are encouraged to review their tax obligation and ensure the correct forms are included with their Arizona return. Click Donate Now at lowincomebasedscholarships.com for more information.

