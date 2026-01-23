Kaamos Labs Launches Polaris Focus, a Neuroscience-Inspired App

Polaris Focus logo Focus without pressure Focus, free from countdowns

A new focus and time-awareness app rooted in neuroscience and Attentional Design helps users build a calmer, more intentional relationship with their time.

Polaris Focus is not about doing more. It is about protecting attention, reducing urgency, and creating space for sustained, meaningful work.” — Victoria Rork

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaamos Labs today announced the public launch of Polaris Focus, a new mobile app designed to help people reclaim their time and attention through principles drawn from neuroscience, psychology, and philosophy. The company was co-founded by Victoria Rork and Anton Tyshko, combining research-driven design with engineering built for calm, intentional use.

Unlike traditional productivity tools that optimize for output, Polaris Focus is informed by research showing that attention is a limited cognitive resource and that frequent task switching and urgency degrade focus, memory, and performance. The app translates these findings into design choices that reduce cognitive load and support sustained, meaningful work.

“Most digital tools are engineered to accelerate us, fragment our attention, and measure us against metrics that don’t reflect how humans actually think or focus,” said Victoria Rork, co-founder of Kaamos Labs and creator of the Attentional Design framework. “Polaris Focus takes the opposite approach. It is designed to support a healthier relationship with time by aligning with how attention, motivation, and perception really work.”

Polaris Focus combines minimalist design with research-informed structure. It helps users organize their day into intentional segments, reflect on how their time feels rather than just how it is spent, and gradually build awareness around patterns of distraction, overload, and flow.

“The science is very clear that attention is finite and that constant task switching degrades performance,” said Anton Tyshko, co-founder and lead engineer at Kaamos Labs. “We built Polaris Focus around those constraints, not around engagement metrics or artificial urgency.”

The product is shaped by research on focus, flow states, time perception, and cognitive load. These ideas are documented in Kaamos Labs’ white paper, Attentional Design: A Quiet Rebellion Against Urgency, which outlines a vision for digital tools that privilege depth, calm, and meaning over speed and constant stimulation.

The idea for Polaris Focus emerged after Rork’s experience with burnout and a serious motorcycle accident that prompted a deeper reassessment of how time, risk, and attention are valued in modern life. That reflection became the foundation for a product philosophy that treats attention as a finite, human resource rather than a commodity.

“Reclaiming your time is not about doing more,” Rork added. “It is about doing fewer things with more presence, and designing your environment so your attention is not constantly under siege.”

Polaris Focus is now available on iOS. It provides a calmer alternative to traditional productivity apps by helping people focus without aggressive timers, metrics, or streaks, and by supporting sustained, meaningful work at a natural pace.

For more information, visit https://polarisfocus.com.

