The Levara Agency Formalizes CHRO Role as Organization Enters Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Levara Agency (LVA), a talent and organizational strategy firm founded in 2017, announced today the formalization of its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) role as the organization continues to evolve its advisory platform and enterprise operating model.Bert Dumas, who has served in an interim CHRO capacity since August 2025 while leading executive-level talent and organizational strategy initiatives, will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President, Talent & Organizational Strategy.The formalization reflects LVA’s continued maturation and the expanding scope of its work supporting executive leaders and organizations navigating growth, transformation, and workforce complexity.“Over time, the role evolved beyond interim leadership as the organization’s needs and advisory footprint grew,” said Julian Mercer, Managing Partner & CEO of The Levara Agency. “Formalizing the CHRO role provides continuity, clarity, and sustained leadership across talent strategy, organizational design, and culture—areas that are central to how we support our clients.”In his role, Dumas is responsible for enterprise talent strategy, organizational design, leadership effectiveness, and culture initiatives, while continuing to serve as a strategic advisor to executive teams and boards. His work focuses on aligning people dynamics with business strategy to support execution during periods of organizational change.This transition aligns with LVA’s broader progression from a boutique advisory to a long-term strategic partner, combining executive advisory, data-informed insight, and scalable people frameworks to support organizations through growth and transformation.About The Levara AgencyFounded in 2017, The Levara Agency (LVA) is a talent and organizational strategy firm partnering with executive leaders to strengthen strategy execution through people, leadership, and culture. LVA supports organizations navigating change by aligning talent strategy, organizational design, and leadership effectiveness with business priorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.