Attorney General Hanaway Charges St. Louis Woman In Pet Health Not-For-Profit Scheme

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has filed felony charges against Constance K. Kruse, for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with a pet health not-for-profit scheme.

“The injury or illness of a family pet can be devastating,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “It is unacceptable that a scammer would prey on Missourians and steal charity money intended for pet health care. Our Office will continue working to root out charity scams in Missouri and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Kruse faces one count of Deceptive Business Practice for defrauding and financially exploiting donors of Saving St. Louis Pets, a Missouri not-for-profit corporation formed to help provide medical care to pets in the care of owners experiencing financial need. Kruse, who had been an Officer of the charity, solicited funds in the charity’s name and continued to do so even when the legitimate corporation was dissolved in December, 2023.

The charges allege that between October 2021 and May 2024, Kruse falsely solicited funds from the citizens of the City of St. Louis to help provide medical or veterinary care to pets in need within 150 miles of Saving St. Louis Pets’ corporate offices in the City, and then used more than $100,000 of the donations for her own personal expenses.

Kruse left the State of Missouri during the Attorney General’s investigation into her financial conduct with regard to the charity’s funds the people of St. Louis donated to help sickly pets. She was arrested in Sandoval County, New Mexico and is being held there pending extradition back to St. Louis to stand trial on the deceptive business practice felony charge.

The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Kruse are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a charity or business should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Just as the Consumer Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding Missourians, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys and investigators. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.

The full indictment can be read here.

The booking photo for Kruse can be found here.