HACQAH Announces Groundbreaking Digital Art Catalog Curated for Behavioral Health Environments

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HACQAH , a design-forward art and wellness company, today announced the creation of a groundbreaking digital art catalog specifically developed for behavioral health and healthcare environments. The initiative addresses a growing and well-documented need for artwork that actively supports emotional regulation, calm, and mental well-being in clinical and therapeutic settings.The catalog features more than 2,000 original digital works, each intentionally designed and curated to support calming psychological responses. Every piece has been reviewed in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of experts certified in EDAC (Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification), ensuring the artwork aligns with evidence-based principles proven to positively influence patient and staff experience.“Behavioral health facilities face unique challenges,” said a HACQAH spokesperson. “Visual environments can either elevate stress or actively reduce it. Our goal was to create a scalable, evidence-informed art solution that supports healing, dignity, and emotional safety - without sacrificing aesthetics or flexibility.”HACQAH’s digital artwork is designed to be licensed and fully scalable, allowing facilities to deploy pieces across a wide range of applications:• Small-format canvas and framed prints• Large-scale lobby and atrium installations• Full-wall murals and immersive environments• Exterior architectural and façade applicationsBecause the works are digital at origin, healthcare systems can maintain visual continuity across campuses while customizing scale, material, and placement to meet specific architectural and regulatory needs.Unlike traditional art collections retrofitted for healthcare, HACQAH’s catalog was created from inception with behavioral health considerations in mind - prioritizing tone, color psychology, spatial perception, and non-triggering imagery. The result is a cohesive body of work intended to support patients, clinicians, visitors, and caregivers alike.The full HACQAH digital art catalog is expected to launch online this spring, providing architects, healthcare designers, administrators, and facility operators with direct access to curated collections, licensing options, and implementation guidance.For more information or early access inquiries, visit https://www.hacqah.com

