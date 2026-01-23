Governor Ivey Announces Appointments Including Three Judgeships and County Commissioner

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced appointments to fill 22 vacancies across the state including three judgeships and a county commission seat.

Houston County District Judge Bart M. Boothe

Governor Ivey has appointed Bart M. Boothe of Dothan, to serve as District Judge, Place 1, in the 20th Judicial Circuit in Houston County. A graduate of Troy State University and the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University, Boothe succeeds District Judge Lori Collier Ingram who retired in December after 16 years on the bench.

“Bart Boothe possesses two decades of legal experience covering child welfare, juvenile law and criminal defense, topped off with municipal court service for five Wiregrass communities,” said Governor Ivey. “His broad professional background, including representing clients in felony cases in numerous jury trials as well as working literally thousands of municipal cases involving misdemeanor charges ensure he is well prepared to step into the role of district judge.”

“I am honored that Governor Ivey has given me the opportunity to serve Houston County and the state of Alabama as District Judge,” said Bart Boothe. “I hope that my experience will be valuable to protect the safety of children, to preserve Houston County families, and to administer the law fairly. I am excited to serve, and I pray God’s guidance in all decisions I will make.”

Madison County District Judge Timothy J. Douthit

Governor Ivey has appointed Timothy J. Douthit of Madison to serve as District Judge, Place 1, in the 23rd Judicial Circuit in Madison County. A graduate of Troy University and Samford University School of Law, Douthit will succeed Judge Ronald Smith who was also appointed by Governor Ivey as Madison County’s newest circuit judge in December.

“Tim Douthit’s lengthy record as a successful prosecutor in two of Alabama most populous counties spans the gamut of cases from drug possession to complex capital murder and white-collar crime,” said Governor Ivey. “He distinguished himself in handling felony cases in the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and more recently led 25 attorneys as Chief Trial Attorney in the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. He is well qualified to serve as district judge.”

“I am honored and humbled at this appointment and at Governor Ivey’s faith in me,” said Tim Douthit. “I have spent my career pursuing justice, and I promise to bring that same spirit to the District Court bench. I will represent the people of Madison County with integrity and fairness.”

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Corey G. Seale

Governor Ivey has appointed Corey G. Seale of Tuscaloosa to serve as Circuit Judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Tuscaloosa County. Seale, a graduate of The University of Alabama and The University of Alabama School of Law, will succeed retiring Circuit Judge Brad Almond who served nearly 18 years on the bench.

“Corey Seale stands out not only for becoming the first female circuit judge in Tuscaloosa County, but also for her extensive track record in fighting crime,” said Governor Ivey. “A Marengo County native, she has made a strong impact in the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office, prosecuting thousands of felony cases and serving as Supervising Attorney for eight assistant district attorneys. She is both an expert in the law and in the challenges that face her community. She will make a fine circuit judge for Tuscaloosa County.”

“I am sincerely thankful to Governor Ivey for this judicial appointment and the trust it represents,” said Corey Seale. “My years in the District Attorney’s Office have shaped my commitment to justice, fairness and public service, and I am honored to continue that work on the bench for the people of Tuscaloosa County.”

Limestone County Commissioner David E. Ruf

Governor Ivey has appointed David E. Ruf of Athens to serve as Limestone County Commissioner, District 1. Ruf, a lifelong Limestone County resident and businessman, replaces longtime Commissioner Daryl Sammet who passed away in late November.

“David Ruf grew up on his family’s farm in Athens and from an early age was taught the definition of hard work,” said Governor Ivey. “His successful multi-generational family farming business ensures his roots are deeply planted in Limestone County and he will put the people’s interests first.”

“I want to first and foremost thank the Governor for her faith in me. I am ready to get to work,” said David Ruf. “My goal is simple: to serve the people of Limestone County with honesty, integrity and common sense. Every decision I make will be guided by what is in the best interest of our citizens. I will bring a fresh set of eyes, new ideas and a practical, level-headed approach to the commission.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment last week.

Governor Ivey also made 18 other appointments. A list of those appointments is attached.

