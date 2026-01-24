NHuS3 Media Launches Find Your Brightside, Featuring Daily Reels and a Weekly Show Hosted by Jerry 'J-Man' Joyner

The Find Your Brightside channel focuses on bringing a little bit of light to your day. NHuS3 Media of Dallas, Texas creates shows, stories, and strategies for content across various platforms.

NHuS3 Media announced the launch of Find Your Brightside, an original media series hosted by storyteller, and motivational voice Jerry “J Man” Joyner

It’s about recognizing the hard moments, learning from them, and still choosing forward motion. That’s the Brightside - and people are connecting with it because it’s honest.” — Andrew Jacob White

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NHuS3 Media today announced the launch of Find Your Brightside , a new daily and weekly original media series hosted by storyteller, producer, and motivational voice Jerry “J Man” Joyner. The show officially debuted on January 1, 2026, and has already generated tens of thousands of views across short-form and long-form platforms.Find Your Brightside is distributed in two formats designed for modern viewing habits:• Daily short-form video reels (40–60 seconds) released across all major social media platforms• Weekly long-form episodes (23–44 minutes) produced as a Podcast/TV show streaming on YouTube and SpotifyThe series focuses on mental wellness, resilience, personal growth, and choosing optimism without denying reality - delivered through candid storytelling and grounded insight.“This show isn’t about pretending life is easy,” said Andrew Jacob White, Executive Producer and Showrunner.“It’s about recognizing the hard moments, learning from them, and still choosing forward motion. That’s the Brightside - and people are connecting with it because it’s honest.”Produced by NHuS3 Media, Find Your Brightside was built intentionally to meet audiences where they are. Short daily episodes provide quick, impactful messages for social consumption, while longer weekly episodes allow for deeper conversations and reflection.Since its January launch, the series has seen rapid audience growth and strong engagement across both formats, validating the demand for authentic, purpose-driven content in an increasingly noisy digital landscape.While firmly rooted in Texas culture - plain-spoken, resilient, and warm - Find Your Brightside resonates with audiences nationwide and beyond. The show’s tone blends approachability with credibility, positioning it as both a daily reset and a long-form companion for listeners and viewers seeking clarity, calm, and encouragement.About NHuS3 MediaNHuS3 Media is a Texas-based media and storytelling company specializing in authentic, human-centered content across digital, podcast, documentary, and television platforms. NHuS3 Media helps creators, brands, and thought leaders tell stories that cut through the noise and create lasting impact.About Find Your BrightsideFind Your Brightside is a daily and weekly media series hosted by Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, focused on mental wellness, resilience, and choosing optimism with intention. New episodes are released daily in short-form and weekly in long-form across social platforms, YouTube, and Spotify.

