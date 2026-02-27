Upson Regional Medical Center Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award

THOMASTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upson Regional Medical Center has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, a recognition that reflects more than clinical excellence. It acknowledges a healthcare provider that has quietly built trust by making care feel less complicated and more human for the community it serves.Hospital visits are meant to be reassuring, but too often they feel overwhelming. Upson Regional’s approach is intentionally different. The medical center focuses on delivering high-level care without adding friction to the experience. Patients benefit from advanced medical capabilities paired with a familiar, efficient environment where people are treated as individuals, not case numbers.What sets Upson Regional apart is how seamlessly its services work together. The hospital provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care supported by specialty clinics in cardiology, orthopedics, pediatrics, OB/GYN, and internal medicine. Three urgent care walk-in clinics in Thomaston and Barnesville offer accessible options for immediate needs, while advanced resources stand ready when minutes matter. Those include an interventional cardiology cath lab, DNV-accredited stroke and chest pain programs, robotic-assisted surgery, and an on-site helipad designed for rapid transport.“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the daily commitment of our physicians, nurses, and staff,” said Chelsea Peterson, Director of Growth and Strategy. “Our goal has always been to combine advanced medicine with compassion, ensuring patients feel supported from the moment they arrive through recovery and beyond.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Award builds on the medical center’s 2024 Regional win, signaling consistent performance and community confidence rather than a single standout year. Together, the honors underscore a reputation built steadily through preparation, collaboration, and care delivered with intention.As Upson Regional Medical Center looks ahead, the focus remains unchanged: strengthening services, investing in technology, and continuing to serve the region with dependable, patient-centered healthcare that earns trust one visit at a time.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.