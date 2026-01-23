Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,392 in the last 365 days.

Australia launches safeguard investigation on fabricated structural steel

In the notification Australia indicated, among other things, as follows:

"The first circular/issues paper by the PC will provide information on how interested parties can participate in the investigation. The paper will include the dates for submissions by interested parties and will be distributed and made available on the PC's website: https://www.pc.gov.au.

Interested parties are invited to make submissions and register an interest in the inquiry, in due course."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/AUS/5.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Australia launches safeguard investigation on fabricated structural steel

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.