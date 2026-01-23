Australia launches safeguard investigation on fabricated structural steel

In the notification Australia indicated, among other things, as follows:

"The first circular/issues paper by the PC will provide information on how interested parties can participate in the investigation. The paper will include the dates for submissions by interested parties and will be distributed and made available on the PC's website: https://www.pc.gov.au.

Interested parties are invited to make submissions and register an interest in the inquiry, in due course."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/AUS/5.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.