Home-n-Around Electric Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award

DALLAS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home-n-Around Electric has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, a distinction celebrating the company’s commitment to excellence in residential and commercial electrical services. Serving homes and businesses throughout the region, Home-n-Around Electric provides a full range of solutions, including electrical repairs, lighting installations, surge protection, basement wiring, breaker panel upgrades, EV charging stations, and outdoor and landscape lighting. This award highlights the company’s consistent dedication to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.What sets Home-n-Around Electric apart is its approach to service. The team combines old-fashioned customer care with modern electrical solutions, ensuring every project is completed safely, efficiently, and with attention to detail. Whether upgrading a home’s electrical panel, installing a backup generator, or adding specialized lighting, Home-n-Around Electric emphasizes clarity, reliability, and professional expertise. Their work has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses across Metro Atlanta, reflecting a balance of skill, communication, and practical problem-solving.“Being recognized with the 2025 Best of Georgia Award is a testament to our team’s dedication and the relationships we build with our clients,” said Chris Ferguson, co-owner of Home-n-Around Electric. “We take pride in delivering service that homeowners and businesses can rely on, and this award motivates us to continue raising the bar for quality and professionalism in every project.”This award follows consecutive Best of Georgia Regional Award wins in 2023 and 2024, reinforcing Home-n-Around Electric’s ongoing commitment to dependable, high-quality service. As the company looks to the future, it aims to expand its offerings and continue delivering electrical solutions that enhance safety, functionality, and comfort for homes and businesses throughout the region.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.