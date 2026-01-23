SR 20 emergency repairs set to begin Friday, Jan. 23, near Marblemount after December flooding

MARBLEMOUNT – Emergency repair work will begin Friday, Jan. 23, on a section of State Route 20 about 6 miles north of Marblemount in Skagit County. Flooding in December damaged a culvert and the highway at Bacon Creek (milepost 112).

The Washington State Department of Transportation selected IMCO Construction of Ferndale as the contractor to make the repairs. Crews will replace the damaged culvert, rebuild the roadbed, reestablish two lanes for traffic, install guardrail and remove hazardous trees.

SR 20 has been closed in this area except for essential local traffic since the culvert was damaged during an atmospheric river weather event in December. It will remain closed until repairs are complete in February.

The annual winter closure of SR 20 will remain between Ross Dam trailhead (milepost 134) and Early Winters (milepost 178).

While winter recreationists traditionally use this area during the annual closure of North Cascades Highway, there are multiple damaged areas beyond the gates that require repair. People are reminded this is not the place to be snowshoeing or snowmobiling until those repairs are finished.