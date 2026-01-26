KROOZ® Redefines the Global Rideshare & Delivery Industry With a Driver-Owned Profit Sharing Model Across 118 Countries

KROOZ® a Global rideshare company commits 20% of annual net profits share to drivers, guarantees 75% driver earnings, and eliminates surge pricing for customers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KROOZ https://KROOZDriver.com ), a global rideshare, technology, and transportation network company (TNC), today announced the continued worldwide expansion of its driver-owned mobility platform, now operating across 118 countries and providing rideshare transportation, cuisine and food delivery, and hot-shot package delivery services.Unlike traditional transportation network companies such as Uber, Lyft, Ola, and Bolt, KROOZoperates on a 100% driver-owned model with no outside investors, ensuring that the drivers who power the platform also share directly in its financial success.Supported countries are available at https://mykrooz.com/countries A New Standard for Transportation Network CompaniesKROOZwas founded on a single principle: drivers deserve ownership, fairness, and long-term financial participation in the platforms they sustain. By eliminating venture capital and institutional ownership, KROOZaligns platform growth with driver prosperity rather than shareholder extraction.First-of-Its-Kind Driver Profit-Sharing ModelKROOZis the first Transportation Network Company globally to commit to direct profit sharing with drivers.Each year, the company allocates 20% of its annual net profit in every operating country to be distributed among active drivers in that market. Profit-share distributions occur annually each December, with the first payout scheduled for December 2026.Industry-Leading Driver CompensationKROOZsets a new benchmark for driver earnings and transparency:• Drivers earn 75% of every rideshare or delivery fare, based on vehicle or motorcycle type• No bank processing fees are deducted from driver earnings• 100% of customer tips go directly to drivers• Earnings are automatically deposited into drivers’ bank accountsTransparent, Fair Pricing for CustomersKROOZdoes not implement surge pricing.The company believes surge pricing unfairly exploits customers during peak demand periods. Instead, KROOZmaintains consistent, transparent, and fair pricing across all markets.Global Driver Onboarding Now OpenKROOZis actively onboarding independent drivers worldwide for part-time and full-time opportunities.Driver onboarding includes:1. Email verification to access the KROOZDriver App2. KYC and identity verification• Paid verification: instant approval• Free verification: 2–3 week processing3. Bank account linking for daily ACH or automatic deposits4. Bank card registration for platform fee deductions on cash transactionsJoin the Driver-Owned Mobility MovementDrivers can download the KROOZDriver App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.For driver registration and information, visit https://KROOZDriver.com KROOZGlobal Network• Global: https://myKROOZ.com • Delivery: https://kroozdelivery.com Regional Platforms:Africa: https://KROOZ.africa Asia: https://KROOZ.asia Americas: https://KROOZ.net Europe: https://KROOZ.eu Country Platforms:USA: https://KROOZ.us UK: https://KROOZ.uk Canada: https://KROOZ.ca Mexico: https://KROOZ.mx India: https://KROOZ.in UAE: https://KROOZ.ae Nigeria: https://KROOZ.ng Kenya: https://KROOZ.ke Ghana: https://gh.KROOZ.co South Africa: https://za.KROOZ.co About KROOZKROOZis a global rideshare, technology, and transportation network company operating across 118 countries. Built as the world’s first 100% driver-owned TNC, KROOZprovides rideshare transportation, food delivery, and hot-shot package delivery services while offering industry-leading driver earnings, fair pricing for customers, and annual profit sharing for drivers.For more information, visit https://KROOZ.co PR Newswire Keywords / Tags:Transportation Network Company; Rideshare; Driver-Owned Platform; Gig Economy; Mobility Technology; Delivery Services; Fair Pricing; Profit Sharing; Independent Drivers; Global Transportation; Ride-Hailing; Driver Earnings

