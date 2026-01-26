KROOZ® Redefines the Global Rideshare & Delivery Industry With a Driver-Owned Profit Sharing Model Across 118 Countries
KROOZ® a Global rideshare company commits 20% of annual net profits share to drivers, guarantees 75% driver earnings, and eliminates surge pricing for customers
Unlike traditional transportation network companies such as Uber, Lyft, Ola, and Bolt, KROOZ® operates on a 100% driver-owned model with no outside investors, ensuring that the drivers who power the platform also share directly in its financial success.
Supported countries are available at https://mykrooz.com/countries.
A New Standard for Transportation Network Companies
KROOZ® was founded on a single principle: drivers deserve ownership, fairness, and long-term financial participation in the platforms they sustain. By eliminating venture capital and institutional ownership, KROOZ® aligns platform growth with driver prosperity rather than shareholder extraction.
First-of-Its-Kind Driver Profit-Sharing Model
KROOZ® is the first Transportation Network Company globally to commit to direct profit sharing with drivers.
Each year, the company allocates 20% of its annual net profit in every operating country to be distributed among active drivers in that market. Profit-share distributions occur annually each December, with the first payout scheduled for December 2026.
Industry-Leading Driver Compensation
KROOZ® sets a new benchmark for driver earnings and transparency:
• Drivers earn 75% of every rideshare or delivery fare, based on vehicle or motorcycle type
• No bank processing fees are deducted from driver earnings
• 100% of customer tips go directly to drivers
• Earnings are automatically deposited into drivers’ bank accounts
Transparent, Fair Pricing for Customers
KROOZ® does not implement surge pricing.
The company believes surge pricing unfairly exploits customers during peak demand periods. Instead, KROOZ® maintains consistent, transparent, and fair pricing across all markets.
Global Driver Onboarding Now Open
KROOZ® is actively onboarding independent drivers worldwide for part-time and full-time opportunities.
Driver onboarding includes:
1. Email verification to access the KROOZ® Driver App
2. KYC and identity verification
• Paid verification: instant approval
• Free verification: 2–3 week processing
3. Bank account linking for daily ACH or automatic deposits
4. Bank card registration for platform fee deductions on cash transactions
Join the Driver-Owned Mobility Movement
Drivers can download the KROOZ® Driver App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
For driver registration and information, visit https://KROOZDriver.com.
KROOZ® Global Network
• Global: https://myKROOZ.com
• Delivery: https://kroozdelivery.com
Regional Platforms:
Africa: https://KROOZ.africa
Asia: https://KROOZ.asia
Americas: https://KROOZ.net
Europe: https://KROOZ.eu
Country Platforms:
USA: https://KROOZ.us
UK: https://KROOZ.uk
Canada: https://KROOZ.ca
Mexico: https://KROOZ.mx
India: https://KROOZ.in
UAE: https://KROOZ.ae
Nigeria: https://KROOZ.ng
Kenya: https://KROOZ.ke
Ghana: https://gh.KROOZ.co
South Africa: https://za.KROOZ.co
About KROOZ®
KROOZ® is a global rideshare, technology, and transportation network company operating across 118 countries. Built as the world’s first 100% driver-owned TNC, KROOZ® provides rideshare transportation, food delivery, and hot-shot package delivery services while offering industry-leading driver earnings, fair pricing for customers, and annual profit sharing for drivers.
For more information, visit https://KROOZ.co
