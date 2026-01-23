Snowstorm Preparedness will be the Focus on En Sintonía con el Concejo This Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, January 23 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 22, 2026

The show will also highlight resources to help individuals and families better understand and manage asthma

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ana Arriaza, manager of partnerships and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Oscar Mendez, program manager with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS); and Luis Aguirre, program manager at the Latino Health Initiative (LHI). The show will air on Friday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In preparation for the inclement weather and the snowstorm forecast to bring several inches of snow to the area, it is essential to plan ahead and stay informed. The show will begin with a conversation featuring Arriaza and Mendez, who will provide essential information to help residents prepare and establish a clear plan of action. This preparation includes not only stocking up on necessary food, medications and emergency supplies, but also taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of our homes, families and pets. The topics of discussion will include home readiness, power outage preparedness and effective communication during severe weather events. Additionally, residents are encouraged to be mindful of responsible salt usage to maintain safe walkways and roadways while minimizing environmental impact and protecting local infrastructure. Finally, residents should sign up for the Alert Montgomery System to receive emergency notifications, weather alerts and information about any Montgomery County Public Schools or government closures.

The show will conclude by spotlighting the Asthma Program offered by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Latino Health Initiative. This valuable program provides education, resources and support to help individuals and families better understand and manage asthma. The upcoming session, scheduled to begin in February, will offer free guidance on how to control asthma, recognize early warning signs and symptoms, reduce triggers and improve overall quality of life through proper management and prevention strategies.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

