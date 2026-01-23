Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on Jan. 26, 2026

MARYLAND, January 23 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 23, 2026

Council will review state legislation; committees will review capital budgets for Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery College, a resolution to designate Montgomery County's workforce development organization, supplemental funding for a proposed Public Safety Joint Operations Center, and receive a briefing on economic indicators

The Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m. for a Maryland General Assembly update from the Office of Intergovernmental Relations.

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Programs (CIP) for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Montgomery College.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Kristin Mink.

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review a resolution to designate WorkSource Montgomery as the County’s workforce development organization and receive a briefing about Montgomery County’s 2025 second and third quarter economic indicators.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair and Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet at 1:45 p.m. to review a resolution to approve a more than $2.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) to build a Public Safety Joint Operations Center.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Mink.

Residents are encouraged to check the Council's website on Monday morning for any scheduling changes due to the winter storm warning issued for the Washington metropolitan region.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

State Legislative Program

Review: The Council will meet for a Maryland General Assembly update from the Office of Intergovernmental Relations Director Melanie Wenger and representatives from her team. State and local legislation will be discussed, including bills related to the County’s Community Choice Aggregation Pilot Program, County voting methods and stop sign monitoring systems. Additional details are available in the staff report

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Overview - Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)

Review: The EC Committee will review the more than $2.79 billion FY27-32 CIP for MCPS requested by the Boad of Education. This level of funding represents an increase of more than $1 billion from the FY25-30 amended CIP of $1.76 billion. The County Executive’s recommended FY27-32 CIP for MCPS includes $2.14 billion, which represents an increase of $380 million from the FY25-30 amended CIP. The County Executive’s recommendation is $652.3 million less than the Board of Education’s proposal. The committee meeting will include a presentation from MCPS representatives to provide an overview of factors that impact the CIP, including enrollment, the ongoing boundary change processes, the facility condition index planning work and CIP prioritization criteria.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Overview - Montgomery College

Review: The EC Committee will review the more than $499 million FY27-32 CIP requested by Montgomery College, which represents an increase of more than $89 million from the amended FY25-30 CIP. The Montgomery College request includes three new or substantially expanded projects, including funding for collegewide security systems, the Capital Asset Management System Project and collegewide road and parking lot repairs.

The County Executive’s recommends $445.3 million in the FY27-32 CIP for Montgomery College, which represents an increase of more than $35 million from the amended FY25-30 CIP. The recommended CIP includes additions for major construction costs for the Germantown Student Affairs and Science Building renovations and addition, increased funding for collegewide library renovations, continued construction funding for the Germantown Student Services Center, and stabilized annual funding for Level of Effort and Information Technology support projects.

Resolution to designate WorkSource Montgomery as the County’s Workforce Development Organization

Review: The ECON Committee will review a resolution to designate WorkSource Montgomery as the County’s workforce development organization. The Montgomery County Code authorizes the County Government to designate a single non-profit organization, a public education institution, or both as the County’s Workforce Development Organization. The most recent resolution from July 1, 2021, designated WorkSource Montgomery as the County’s Workforce Development Organization. The designation expires on June 30, 2026.

The County’s Workforce Development Organization supports the County’s goals to create a workforce development system that attracts, develops and retains talent for the County’s strategic industries, supports individuals who are underemployed and unemployed, and develops career pathways that lead to sustainable wage jobs.

Briefing - Quarterly Economic Indicators - Second and Third Quarters 2025

Briefing: The ECON Committee will receive a briefing from representatives of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) and the Planning Department about Montgomery County’s second and third quarters of 2025 economic indicators. The briefing will include information about the labor force, unemployment rate and employment by major industry sector. It will also include an overview of real estate and development and venture capital investments.

Resolution to approve an Amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #26-40 to the FY26 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Public Safety Joint Operations Center

Review: The PS Committee will review a resolution to approve a more than $2.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) to build a Public Safety Joint Operations Center. The proposed renovation project is needed to increase collaboration between OEMHS, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) and Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The Joint Operations Center is intended to enhance departmental collaboration and allow for a more thorough response through the sharing of public safety resources.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.