Ecosystem-First Hydrokinetic Power—Fish-Safe by Design, Community-Led Clean Energy from Swordfish Energy Inc.

Ecosystem-first, fish-safe Compeller generates quiet, low-RPM tidal/river baseload—no dams—supporting Indigenous, community-led diesel replacement.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swordfish Energy Inc. is advancing a new standard in clean power: hydrokinetic energy designed from the beginning to respect living waters and protect the ecosystems that sustain them. The company’s Laminar Flow Hydrokinetic Compeller generates electricity from ocean tides and flowing rivers, without dams, without impoundments, and with a fish-safe design philosophy that prioritizes stewardship and long-term ecological integrity.

Swordfish’s mission is grounded in respect for Indigenous responsibilities to protect waters, fish, and future generations. The company is focused on delivering predictable, community-scale clean baseload power to regions that have historically been forced to rely on diesel for basic needs. In a world racing to decarbonize, Swordfish believes the question is not only how quickly we transition to renewables, but whether we can do so in ways that uphold ecological balance and community trust.

“The beauty of Swordfish Compellers is the use of wings instead of blades… which makes it very, very safe for sea creatures” said Swordfish founder Dorn Beattie.

The Swordfish Compeller is engineered to operate at a very low RPM, maintaining a consistent, gentle operating speed through a predetermined wing pitch to achieve the target RPM rather than allowing the turbine to accelerate unpredictably with changing flows. This controlled operating band supports predictable performance, reduces the potential for high-speed mechanical hazard, and helps maintain stable near-field hydrodynamics under variable water conditions.

Testing observations indicate the system produces a near-field hydrodynamic deflection pattern that creates a passive exclusion zone, discouraging fish from approaching the rotor-adjacent area during operation. Rather than relying on fish to react to noise, light, or visibility cues, the system’s water movement itself functions as a non-injurious deterrent, reducing the likelihood of close approach while maintaining low disturbance in the surrounding area.

Swordfish is also designed for safety in unexpected scenarios. The turbine wings are made from a proprietary recyclable material engineered to break away on impact. Any separated material is buoyant, floats to the surface, and can be retrieved and removed, supporting wildlife safety and responsible operations. The system is designed to operate silently, without turbulence or destructive cavitation, reducing noise and pressure- related impacts that can affect aquatic life.

Beyond fish safety, Swordfish’s deployment approach is designed to be low-impact, minimizing disruption to benthic habitat and supporting long-term ecosystem integrity. The company’s mounting strategy is intended to reduce installation disturbance and support habitat development around infrastructure over time, contributing to ecological resilience rather than degradation. Swordfish is advancing monitoring and site-specific assessment practices to validate environmental performance, support adaptive management, and work transparently with Indigenous Nations and local communities.

For the Company’s current and future clients, the opportunity is clear: an eco-friendly clean energy solution designed to reduce the cost of electricity while delivering strong long-term returns. For communities, the promise is equally clear: clean energy that respects the environment.

About Dorn Beattie

Dorn Beattie is a serial entrepreneur and inventor with a successful track record of building and commercializing ventures across music, automotive manufacturing, digital signage, and golf innovation, combining creative leadership with hands-on product development and go-to- market execution. He has also pursued technology-enabled manufacturing, including AI-driven workflows, to accelerate design-to-production cycles. Today, he leads Swordfish Energy, advancing hydrokinetic power solutions aimed at delivering reliable clean energy and reducing diesel dependence for remote and coastal communities.

About Swordfish Energy Inc.

Swordfish Energy Inc. is a Vancouver-based cleantech company developing the Laminar Flow Hydrokinetic Compeller—an in-stream renewable energy system designed to deliver predictable, low-impact electricity from moving water while protecting ecosystems and

supporting community-led clean energy solutions.

