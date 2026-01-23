Attorney General Brenna Bird’s Judicial Safety Bill Unanimously Passes out of Subcommittee

DES MOINES—The Judicial Safety bill proposed by Attorney General Brenna Bird unanimously passed out of subcommittee in the Iowa House of Representatives yesterday.

The Judicial Safety bill makes it a “C” felony — up to 10 years in prison — to make threats against judicial officers and their immediate family members. The bill creates a serious misdemeanor charge for doxxing judicial officers or their immediate family. It also allows judicial officers and attorneys in the Attorney General’s Office to obtain a professional permit to carry, enabling them to protect themselves in court.

“Nationally we have seen an uptick in violence against judges,” said Attorney General Bird. “Right now in Iowa, threatening a judge is only a misdemeanor. Just as we increased penalties for assaults on law enforcement last year, we want judges to know their safety matters to us. Under this bill, anyone who threatens them could face up to 10 years in prison. Thank you to the subcommittee members who voted to advance this critical bill.”

Read the full bill here.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov