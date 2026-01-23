One River Zen Ordains New Buddhist Priest in Ottawa, IL

Sensei Michael Brunner with newly ordained Zen priest Rev. Kōsei Urasaki LaRose at One River Zen in Ottawa, Illinois. Rev. Jennifer Dressler of Open Table Church offers the Vow of Interfaith Cooperation to Rev. Kosei LaRose during a Zen ordination ceremony at One River Zen in Ottawa, Illinois. One River Zen, a Soto Zen Buddhist temple and community center located in Ottawa, Illinois.

Interfaith and civic leaders joined the ceremony honoring a new Zen priest’s commitment to service, compassion, and community engagement.

Ordination is a public commitment to live one’s practice in service to others, meeting the world with responsibility, humility, and care across differences.” — Sensei Michael Brunner, Abbot of One River Zen

OTTAWA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One River Zen held a formal Zen Buddhist ordination ceremony marking the ordination of Rev. Kōsei Urasaki LaRose, who received shukke tokudo (priest ordination) under the guidance of Sensei Michael Brunner , Abbot and founding teacher of One River Zen.The ceremony recognized Rev. LaRose’s formal commitment to a life of Zen practice, compassion, and service to others. In the Soto Zen tradition, shukke tokudo signifies a vow to live the Buddhist path fully within ordinary life, rather than apart from it.As part of her ordination commitment, Rev. LaRose affirmed a life of service rooted in lived experience. As the mother of an autistic son, she will help coordinate support programs for parents and caregivers of autistic children and adults as part of One River Zen’s community outreach efforts. These programs, including David's Clubhouse , are intended to offer practical support, shared resources, and spaces of understanding for families navigating care, advocacy, and daily life.The ordination was attended by members of the local community and included interfaith and civic participation reflecting One River Zen’s commitment to cooperation beyond religious and political boundaries.Rev. Jennifer Dressler, pastor of Open Table Church, offered the Vow of Interfaith Cooperation, affirming mutual respect and collaboration among religious communities in service of the common good.Robb Hasty, Mayor of Ottawa, was also present and offered the Vow of Compassionate Action Beyond Division, a civic vow affirming commitment to compassion, dialogue, and service without engagement in political strife.“Ordination is not a personal achievement,” said Sensei Brunner. “It is a public commitment to practice on behalf of others, and to meet the world with responsibility, humility, and care—especially across differences.”One River Zen is a Zen Buddhist temple and community center serving the Illinois Valley. In addition to meditation practice and teaching, the organization supports community-based outreach initiatives focused on food access, inclusion, and compassionate service.The ordination of Rev. Kōsei Urasaki LaRose reflects One River Zen’s ongoing dedication to cultivating practitioners whose practice naturally expresses itself through care, responsibility, and community engagement.For more information about One River Zen, its programs, or upcoming events, visit oneriverzen.org.

