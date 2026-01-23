City of Boston Conducts 46th Annual Homelessness Census

Mayor Michelle Wu, Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Bisola Ojikutu led more than 300 volunteers, including state and city officials, homelessness service providers, public health representatives, and first responders, in conducting the City of Boston’s 46th annual homelessness census. This comprehensive annual effort is part of Boston’s yearly work to assess and address homelessness by counting individuals and families experiencing homelessness, living in emergency shelters, transitional housing, domestic violence programs, and unsheltered places. The count of Bostonians plays a crucial role in guiding the allocation of City resources to aid people experiencing homelessness.

“Boston’s annual homelessness census is an important part of our work to better understand the needs of unsheltered Bostonians and to connect individuals to services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “At a time when housing costs continue to skyrocket, the data collected through our annual census is critical as we urgently work to create more housing and support our residents. We are grateful to our partners and the dedicated volunteers across the city for their collaboration in making this year’s census possible.”

At this year’s census, volunteers canvassed 45 areas, including every city neighborhood, Logan Airport, and Boston’s transit and parks systems, starting just before midnight. They conducted surveys, identified those sleeping on the streets, and distributed safety information and items to help individuals stay warm. Survey results will be analyzed, cross-checked with shelter data, and used to inform policies and allocate resources. This effort is required annually by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“The annual homelessness census is more than a count—it is a critical step in understanding the challenges faced by our most vulnerable residents and shaping strategies to meet their needs,” said Sheila A. Dillon, Chief of Housing. “These findings guide our work to connect individuals and families with stable homes and the supportive services necessary for long-term success. In partnership with our talented and dedicated non-profit organizations, we remain focused on preventing and ending homelessness."

“Homelessness has a profoundly negative impact on physical health and mental well-being. Our annual homeless census is an important tool that we use to improve access to stable housing because it is so essential,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “The Boston Public Health Commission will continue to work closely with Mayor Wu and City partners to offer emergency shelter and connections to other necessary services. Addressing the needs of those facing homelessness is part of our ongoing effort to make Boston a place where everyone can thrive.”

In 2025, the homelessness census showed meaningful progress in Boston’s efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness. Overall, homelessness declined by 4.3 percent, reversing several years of post-pandemic increases that had been seen locally and nationwide. More than 2,800 people exited homelessness to permanent housing in 2024—up 41 percent from the prior year—reflecting significant gains for individuals, families, veterans, and unaccompanied youth. Boston continues to have one of the lowest rates of unsheltered homelessness among major U.S. cities, with just 2.4 percent of people experiencing homelessness living on the street. Veteran homelessness decreased by nearly 15 percent—part of a 55 percent reduction since 2011. Unsheltered homelessness has declined by nearly 57 percent since 2007, and there were no unsheltered families on the night of the census, a milestone Boston has maintained since federal reporting began.

Expanded shelter capacity, strong partnerships, and sustained investments in affordable and permanent supportive housing have driven these outcomes. This includes major developments such as 140 Clarendon Street, 37 Wales Street, The Lyndia, and multiple projects serving families, youth, and individuals with high service needs. With 100 additional supportive housing units currently under construction, almost 200 units in the pipeline, and new shelter-to-housing initiatives underway, Boston remains focused on moving people quickly and safely from homelessness to stable, permanent homes.

“The homelessness census helps Neighborhood Services and the City better coordinate outreach, deploy resources where they are needed most, and work closely with residents, service providers, and other City departments to respond with care, consistency, and compassion in every neighborhood," said Mohammed Missouri, Executive Director of Neighborhood Services. "It offers critical, on-the-ground insight, informing us where people are sleeping outside and which neighborhoods are most impacted."

“Boston’s annual homelessness census is a vital tool for understanding the realities faced by people experiencing homelessness and ensuring they are connected to the right supports,” said Andrew McCawley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the New England Center and Home for Veterans. “For veterans in particular, this effort helps strengthen coordination between outreach teams, housing providers, and service organizations so we can move people more quickly from the streets into stable, permanent homes.”

“The annual homeless census provides an essential snapshot of who is experiencing homelessness in Boston,” said Lyndia Downie, President and Executive Director of Pine Street Inn. “This census information strengthens our ability to target resources, refine programs, and support people in securing housing with support so they can rebuild their lives. Working together with our partners at the City of Boston and other providers, Boston has maintained a very low street count of under 2.5% -- but even one person on the street is one too many,” she added. ”

The results of the 2026 homelessness census will be available in the coming months.

