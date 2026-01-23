Historic cemeteries commission new member appointed and February 6 meeting

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries will meet via online meeting on February 6 at 1:00 p.m. The agenda includes discussion of cemetery marker repair work and future workplan items. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda includes an opportunity for public comment. Follow this link to register for meeting access information.

The meeting will be the first for newly appointed commissioner, Lindsay Reva Smith. She represents the Portland area on the commission. Smith is the office manager at River View Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. She began her journey in the death care field as a funeral director until her passion for historic preservation, mapping, and record keeping led her into the field of cemeteries. She brings skills including historic map and document comprehension, policies and procedures for small & large cemeteries, strong investigative skills, and genealogical research skills. Smith is also a volunteer for Great River Natural burial cemetery in the gorge and the co-creator of Thanatology Biome, a project dedicated to creating and promoting the most environmentally friendly death care options possible.

The commission is seeking another member to represent the east part of the state with knowledge related to, or interest in:

cemeteries;

historic preservation;

genealogy;

cultural and burial practices of ethnic groups found in Oregon;

landscape and native plants; and

history.

The OCHC is comprised of seven citizens. It is empowered by the Legislature to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries in Oregon, make recommendations for funding, seek legislative appropriations for historic cemeteries, and assist in the coordination of restoration, renovation and maintenance of historic cemeteries statewide. The commission develops online resources, offers workshops, and promotes the value of historic cemeteries through storytelling.

The group meets four times per year in different locations around the state and online. There may be an occasional additional meeting for extra projects, programs, and grant selection. Commissioners are also asked to organize informal meetings in their regions or work on other projects outside of meeting time. Travel costs are reimbursed.

State law established the seven-member Commission to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries and gravesites in Oregon; promote public education on the significance of historic cemeteries; and help obtain financial and technical assistance for restoring, improving and maintaining their appearances. For more information about commission activities or to attend in person, contact coordinator Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or by e-mail at kuri.gill@oprd.oregon.gov.

Special accommodations for the meeting – including translation services – may be made by calling (503) 986‐0690 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting. For more historic cemetery resources or more information about the commission, visit www.oregonheritage.org.