The Spirit Moves Moving Company Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spirit Moves Moving Company has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Award, honoring the locally owned business for its consistency, professionalism, and steady presence across Middle Georgia’s moving landscape. Known for helping residents turn chaotic moving days into manageable ones, the company has built a reputation for making transitions feel organized, supported, and far less stressful.With more than twenty years of experience, The Spirit Moves provides residential and commercial moving services, along with local and interstate moves. Their full-service approach includes packing, furniture disassembly and reassembly, careful padding and shrink-wrapping, and personalized move strategies tailored to each home or business. As a licensed and insured member of the U.S. Movers Association, the company emphasizes reliability and respect at every step, offering thoughtful extras such as senior and military discounts and no added fees for stairs.“Our team takes pride in showing up early, working carefully, and treating every home as if it were our own,” said a staff member at The Spirit Moves. “This award reflects the trust our customers place in us and the effort our crew puts into every move, big or small.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Award reinforces what many Middle Georgia residents already know. The Spirit Moves has become the team people call when they want moving day to feel calm, efficient, and handled by professionals who take their responsibility seriously. As the company continues to grow, they remain focused on the same core commitment that earned them this recognition: delivering dependable service with a steady hand and a human touch.For more information click here

