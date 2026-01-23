Zayed Authority for People of Determination Partners with Americana Restaurants to Expand Inclusive Employment

Leadership of both the public and private sectors come together to celebrate the new partnership, aptly with pizza

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today The Zayed Authority for People of Determination announced a new public-private partnership with Americana Restaurants , one of the Middle East’s largest restaurant operators, to strengthen cooperation in the recruitment and empowerment of People of Determination from the deaf community across Americana Restaurants’ cafés and restaurants, featuring the American favorite eatery, Pizza Hut. The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to meaningful workforce inclusion.The collaboration aims to support sustainable employment opportunities for People of Determination (the UAE’s official term honoring individuals with disabilities) by providing suitable roles aligned with their qualifications and capabilities, offering fair compensation, and fostering a supportive and motivating work environment.Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on identifying and nominating qualified candidates, implementing tailored training and rehabilitation programs. The programs includes internal training programs for employees from the deaf community to support their professional development and career progression.The partnership further provides for joint site visits to assess and enhance workplace readiness, ensuring accessibility and appropriate physical and psychological working conditions. Americana Restaurants will also appoint a dedicated supervisor to support employees from the deaf community, trained in accordance with recognized best practices.His Excellency Abdulla Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said: “This partnership represents a practical model of how the private sector can build inclusive work environments that deliver real value—for businesses and for individuals.”He added: “At the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we believe true empowerment begins with fair and sustainable employment opportunities based on respect for abilities and equal opportunity. This partnership with Americana Restaurants represents a practical model of public-private collaboration in creating inclusive work environments that enable People of Determination to actively participate in the job market and contribute meaningfully to society.”Americana Restaurants emphasized that the initiative is part of its broader workforce strategy to build resilient, diverse teams across its operations.“This collaboration reflects our commitment at Americana Restaurants, and through Pizza Hut, to advancing inclusive employment and creating workplace environments that enable People of Determination to contribute and grow with confidence,” said Sheldon Williams, General Manager of Pizza Hut at Americana Restaurants. “This partnership forms part of the ‘Opportunity4All’ initiative, through which we firmly believe that equal opportunity and capability-building are key to more inclusive and sustainable communities.”Nadine El Haddad, Pizza Hut Global Franchise Markets Chief People & Culture Officer (Yum! Brands), added: “I always say that if we can change the workplace, we can change the world. ‘Opportunity4All’ goes beyond opening a dedicated restaurant; it represents a meaningful step toward advancing inclusion and providing fair, sustainable employment opportunities. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2031 and national policies to empower People of Determination. Today, we are not only opening our doors, but also our hearts, and we invite organizations across all sectors to join us in building a future where opportunities are truly equal for all.”The partnership forms part of the ‘Opportunity4All’ initiative, a joint program by Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut Global (Yum! Brands), focused on building inclusive workplaces that empower People of Determination to contribute meaningfully to society across the restaurant sector in the UAE and the region.

