Attorney General James Warns New Yorkers About Price Gouging Ahead of Major Winter Storm

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert warning New York consumers and businesses of price gouging ahead of a major winter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall throughout the state. Governor Hochul has declared a state of emergency throughout New York in advance of the storm. New York’s price gouging law prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or emergencies. Attorney General James is urging New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services to file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“This storm is expected to bring large amounts of snow and dangerously low temperatures to communities throughout our state,” said Attorney General James. “New Yorkers preparing for this storm should not have to face higher costs for the essentials they need to stay safe. Our price gouging laws are clear, and my office will not hesitate to hold accountable those who try to take advantage of this emergency by raising their prices.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging law covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.