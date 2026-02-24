American Elite powered by Resurrected Roofing Earns Fourth Consecutive Best of Georgia Award

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of a storm, most homeowners have faced that familiar moment: standing in the driveway, staring at a crooked shingle, and wondering what comes next. For American Elite powered by Resurrected Roofing, that moment is exactly where their work begins. With more than 50 years of combined industry experience, the Dacula-based roofing company has become a trusted leader across Georgia, and the state continues to take notice. The team has been awarded the 2025 Best of Georgia Award, marking their fourth consecutive win.American Elite powered by Resurrected Roofing serves both residential and commercial clients, offering everything from repairs and full replacements to high-rise restorations and insurance claim assistance. Their certifications, Tamko Platinum, Mulehide Certified, Owens Corning Preferred, and soon GAF Master Elite, underscore their technical expertise, but it’s their customer-first philosophy that truly sets them apart. Constructed with Purpose isn’t just a slogan; it’s the foundation of their approach, guiding homeowners through each step with transparency, clarity, and steady confidence.“Our mission has always been to show up with integrity, craftsmanship, and solutions, not pressure,” said a representative of American Elite powered by Resurrected Roofing. “Awards like this matter because they come from the community we serve. It’s an honor, and it pushes us to raise the bar even higher.”The company’s commercial division continues to expand as demand grows, yet their commitment to residential customers remains unwavering. Whether navigating storm damage, selecting materials, or handling insurance complexities, the team works to make the process as stress-free as possible. Guided by the principle Built with Faith, Backed by Freedom, they approach each job with purpose and professionalism.As they celebrate another statewide honor, American Elite powered by Resurrected Roofing remains focused on what comes next: innovating, growing, and continuing to serve Georgia with excellence.For more information click here

