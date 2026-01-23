Wilson Kester Opens Grand Rapids Office, Expanding Access to Family Law Services in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Kester , a Michigan-based family law firm known for its compassionate and strategic legal representation, is proud to announce the opening of its new family law office in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This expansion reflects the firm’s continued commitment to serving individuals and families throughout Michigan with trusted legal guidance in divorce and family law matters.The new Grand Rapids office allows Wilson Kester to better support clients navigating some of life’s most challenging transitions, including divorce, child custody, child support, personal protection orders, and post-judgment enforcement matters. By establishing a dedicated presence in Grand Rapids, the firm is strengthening its ability to provide accessible, client-focused legal services to the local community.“Opening our Grand Rapids office reflects our continued commitment to meeting families where they are,” said Shelley Kester, Founder & CEO of Wilson Kester. “Divorce and family law matters are deeply personal, and having a local presence allows us to provide more accessible, responsive, and compassionate legal support to individuals and families throughout West Michigan.”Wilson Kester is recognized for its thoughtful, strategic approach to family law and its emphasis on minimizing conflict while protecting clients’ rights and long-term interests. The firm’s attorneys bring decades of combined experience handling both straightforward and highly complex family law cases throughout Michigan.The Grand Rapids office will serve as a hub for clients across West Michigan seeking knowledgeable legal counsel and compassionate advocacy during divorce and other family law matters. Consultations are now available by appointment.For more information about Wilson Kester or to schedule a confidential consultation at the Grand Rapids office, visit https://wilsonkester.com/michigan/grand-rapids/ About Wilson KesterWilson Kester is a Michigan-based family law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate divorce and complex family law matters with clarity and confidence. Known for its compassionate, strategic approach, the firm provides personalized legal guidance in matters involving divorce, child custody, parenting time, enforcement of court orders, and more. With offices across Michigan, Wilson Kester takes a client-first approach, helping individuals and families find a clear path forward through thoughtful, strategic advocacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.