Avatar Systems Announces Launch of Providence™ Oil & Gas Software, a Fully Integrated Enterprise Platform

Avatar Systems, Inc. Frisco HQ Providence Software by Avatar Systems, Inc.

Avatar Systems launches Providence, a next-gen SaaS oil and gas platform unifying accounting, production, land, and midstream in one scalable system worldwide!!

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avatar Systems, Inc., a leader in oil and gas enterprise software for more than 30 years, today announced the launch of Providence™ Oil & Gas Software, a next-generation, fully integrated platform designed to unify accounting, production, land, and midstream operations for independent operators and mineral owners.

Providence is the result of a seven-year, multi-million-dollar investment in research and development and is built on the proven industry knowledge and specifications of Avatar Systems’ legacy platforms, including Integra, Petroware, OGAS, and Avatar iSeries. The platform was engineered from the ground up to deliver enterprise-grade performance, reliability, and usability within a single modern system.

Avatar Systems is the first company in its sector to successfully develop and deploy a fully scalable Single Instance Architecture (SIA) enterprise platform that is 100% native SaaS and requires no middleware.

“Our mission has always been to provide oil and gas operators of all sizes with the tools they need to successfully manage their businesses,” said Chuck Shreve, President of Avatar Systems. “Providence is the realization of that mission. It is faster, more reliable, more intuitive, and purpose-built for the future of our industry”.

Providence was designed to address key challenges facing operators today, including system performance constraints, limited data visibility, usability issues, and long-term scalability. Its modern architecture enables real-time processing, seamless integration across disciplines, and an intuitive user experience tailored for both experienced professionals and the next generation of energy industry workers.

Unlike legacy systems currently in use across the industry, Providence eliminates operational silos by delivering a single, unified source of truth across accounting, production, and land operations, enabling improved efficiency, control, and confidence in decision-making.

Providence will serve as Avatar Systems’ flagship platform moving forward and will ultimately replace Integra, Petroware, OGAS, and legacy Avatar iSeries solutions, while preserving the proven workflows and institutional knowledge developed over more than three decades.

“Providence is not a departure from our past,” Shreve added. “It represents the best of what we have learned over 30 years of listening to our clients and delivering solutions they need—now brought together in a modern, powerful, and future-ready platform.”

Providence™ Oil & Gas Software is now available for demonstrations and early adopter programs.

________________________________________

About Avatar Systems, Inc.

Avatar Systems, Inc., headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with a regional office in Midland, Texas, has served the oil and gas industry for decades with trusted enterprise software solutions. With a commitment to innovation, service, and industry expertise, Avatar Systems empowers independent operators with technology built by oil and gas professionals, for oil and gas professionals.

________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.