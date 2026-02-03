KESHA'S ‘DEAR ME’ WRITTEN BY DIANE WARREN EARNS OSCAR NOMINATION FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG - WARREN'S 17TH NOMINATION

Kesha, global pop artist Diane Warren, legendary American songwriter "Dear Me" - performed by Kesha, written by Diane Warren, cover artwork

Multi-Platinum Superstar Kesha Delivers Resonant Performance in Visual Tribute to Resilience, Inspired by Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren's Own Struggles

What would I say if I could write a note to my younger self?” — Diane Warren, legendary American songwriter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the Academy Awards nominations announcement on January 22, global pop powerhouse Kesha's poignant rendition of "Dear Me" has received a nomination for Best Original Song at the 2026 Oscars, with songwriter Diane Warren receiving her 17th career nod and extending her streak to a ninth consecutive year. Performed by Kesha for the critically acclaimed documentary 'Diane Warren: Relentless', the stripped-back ballad, produced by Guy Roche, has drawn praise from industry insiders for its soul-stirring authenticity amid a highly competitive field. Warren is an Honorary Oscar recipient.

Written exclusively for Diane Warren: Relentless, the intimate MasterClass original documentary directed by Bess Kargman that premiered in theaters and exclusively on MasterClass (https://www.masterclass.com/classes/diane-warren-relentless/chapters/diane-warren-relentless)in January 2025 before its DVD release on May 20 and digital availability on Amazon, "Dear Me" originated from Warren's raw reflection: "What would I say if I could write a note to my younger self? Drawing from her turbulent youth and unsupportive mother, the song evolved into "a love letter to that young girl, that it's gonna be okay, that you don't see it right now." Warren, who calls it "one of the best songs I ever wrote," handpicked Kesha for its performance, citing her authenticity and shared history of overcoming adversity: "When I was thinking who would be the perfect artist for this, I could think of no one better or more authentic than Kesha... I can't think of one other person who could do this justice." The result is a raw ballad produced by Guy Roche, where Kesha's vulnerable yet powerhouse delivery, reminiscent of her Lady Gaga collaboration "Til It Happens to You", strips away artifice to "sing from the heart," as Billboard's Stephen Daw raved in his Queer Jams column.

The music video for "Dear Me" mirrors the song's introspective journey, blending intimate choreography by Emily Crouch with evocative visuals that capture dancing with one's younger self amid moments of isolation and triumph. "We've all wished we could talk to our younger selves, but what if we could dance with them too? That feeling is so beautifully and powerfully captured in this video; can't wait to share this with the world," Warren shared. Kesha, whose multigenerational bond with Warren traces back to her mother co-writing with the legend in the 1980s, added: "We all know that Diane Warren is one of the most iconic songwriters of our time... This song was so special for her to ask me to sing. It’s a song written to herself for her documentary and she has said it’s one of the most special songs she’s ever written in her life. I’m so proud of her... I hope I did your song justice."

Diane Warren: Relentless, which also garnered a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Music Film, offers rare access to Warren's underdog story through commentary from Cher, Gloria Estefan, Common, David Foster, Jennifer Hudson, and Kesha herself, celebrating her unparalleled catalog of nine No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits and 33 top 10s. As the sole owner of Realsongs, the most successful female-owned publishing company in music history, Warren's irreverent genius shines, with new projects like songs for Disney's Electric Bloom (premiering July 10, 2025, on Disney Channel and September 17 on Disney+). "Dear Me" is now available at all DSPs. Watch the official music video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/nUcUtO2t8jA. Stream "Dear Me" here: https://kesha.lnk.to/dearme.

ABOUT KESHA:

Over her career, Kesha has earned 10 top 10 singles, billions of streams, two #1 albums, four #1 songs on top 40 radio and nearly 40 million followers across social media. The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar attracts a diverse, passionate, and socially-engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music while critics also have unanimously sung her praises.

Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line, all of which spotlight an artist whose passion, talent and charm has earned her legions of fans. Additionally, Kesha has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and animal welfare through various organizations since the start of her career. 2023’s Gag Order album was met by worldwide critical applause and named “Album of the Year” by The Arts Desk while also placing in the upper echelons of year-end charts from Rolling Stone, PopMatters, The Independent, Slant, and The Sunday Times.

KESHA OFFICIAL TOUR: https://keshaofficial.com/tour

ABOUT DIANE WARREN:

Diane Warren is one of modern music’s most celebrated songwriters. She has shaped an entire generation of music, writing more than 400 songs for such iconic artists as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, and Aerosmith. Warren penned nine #1 and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the organization in June 2024. Her distinguished catalog features beloved songs including “Only Love Can Hurt Like This,” “Un-Break My Heart,” “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Rhythm of the Night.” She has received 17 Academy Award nominations, is a GRAMMY winner with 16 nominations, an EMMY winner, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films. In November 2022, Warren became the first songwriter in history to receive an Honorary Oscar, as voted on by the Academy’s Board of Governors. She wrote the original song “The Journey” performed by H.E.R. for the feature film The Six Triple Eight which marked her 16th Oscar nomination. She received her 17th Oscar nomination for the original song “Dear Me” performed by Kesha for the documentary Diane Warren: Relentless. Warren is an executive producer and is writing songs for the Disney Branded Television music-driven comedy series Electric Bloom, which premiered on Disney Channel July 10th and Disney+ September 17th, 2025. Her independent spirit has also made her a pioneer in the entertainment business: She is the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and-operated business in the music industry.

Kesha "Dear Me" (from Diane Warren: Relentless) [Official Music Video]

