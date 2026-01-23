Attorney General Jones Initiates National Talent Search for Higher Education Counsel
Attorney General Jones Initiates National Talent Search for Higher Education Counsel
AG Jones Delivers on Day One Promise to Take Politics Out of Higher Education, Defend Virginia’s Students
Richmond, VA – Today, Attorney General Jay Jones announced a national talent search to fill vacant university counsel positions at several of the Commonwealth’s institutions of higher learning: the University of Virginia, George Mason University, and Virginia Military Institute. This announcement follows AG Jones’ promise to take politics out of Virginia’s higher education system and recruit and hire the best and brightest legal counsel for Virginia’s institutions of higher education.
“Virginia’s world-class institutions of higher education are integral to spurring innovation, building the workforce of today and tomorrow, and driving economic growth,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Over the past year, the Trump Administration’s continued politically-motivated assaults on Virginia’s academic institutions have sought to tarnish their reputations and undermine their ability to successfully prepare our students for the future. Virginians made it clear this past November that they want leaders who will fight back against this federal overreach, and this national search delivers on that promise.”
As part of this talent search, available job postings have been advertised across numerous nationally recognized higher education professional associations with the goal of identifying world-class the top legal talent to represent the interests of our institutions and protect their integrity.
University Counsel/Chief Legal Officer, University of Virginia
University Counsel/Chief Legal Officer, George Mason University
Institute Counsel, Virginia Military Institute
