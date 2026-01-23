FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

Attorney General Jackley Presents $41.7 Million Budget

to State Legislative Appropriations Committee

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Friday presented the office’s proposed $41.7 million fiscal year 2027 budget which includes funds for the Appellate, Criminal, and Civil Attorney Divisions, the Consumer Protection Division, the Division of Criminal Investigation, the State Forensic Lab, and Law Enforcement Training to the Legislative Appropriations Committee.

“Every year as Attorney General, I have proposed a budget that uses its resources wisely to protect South Dakotans, and this year is no different,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Most of our proposed funds are earmarked for criminal investigations including those at our state correctional facilities, protecting children from internet crimes, and consumer protection,”

Highlights of the budget request include:

*** $646,161 in general funds to replace reduced federal funds for the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, victim witness specialists, and drug investigations.

*** $91,009 to hire a Consumer Protection Division Special Projects Coordinator that would focus on addressing emerging scams aimed at consumers. Money for the new employee would come from the Attorney General’s Consumer Settlement Fund.

The Attorney General is also requesting $99,370 in general funds for a new Legal Assistant to provide administrative and case support to the Rapid City Office.

Of the proposed budget, 68 percent ($28 million) is earmarked for the DCI, Law Enforcement Training and 911 Training. Another 32 percent ($13 million) is allocated for department attorneys, legal services and other programs.

The proposed budget would include 49 percent in state general funds, which is the same as last year; 36 percent in funds that come from fees and settlements, and 15 percent from federal government funds.

Final state budget decisions will be made later by the committee, then be subject to approval by the full Legislature and sent to the Governor.

