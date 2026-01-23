Attorney General Hanaway Warns Of Price Gouging and Disaster Scams During Winter Storm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With winter weather approaching and Governor Mike Kehoe declaring a state of emergency, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is warning consumers about the potential for price gouging and scams while preparing for the harsh weather.

“Winter brings more than snow and ice; it brings scammers looking for an easy target. My Office is on the lookout for price gouging and will hold anyone accountable who tries to profit off bad weather,” Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said. “Missourians can file a complaint regarding fraud or price gouging with our Office by calling 800-392-8222.”

Price gouging happens when sellers sharply raise the cost of essential goods far beyond normal prices during a declared state of emergency. A price gouging law is in effect until Governor Mike Kehoe’s State of Emergency ends on February 22, 2026, prohibiting significant price disparities during the emergency.

When reporting suspected price gouging, individuals should document the time, place, address, and name of the business, note the price paid, compare it with nearby prices, and take pictures.

Hanaway also warns of other scams that target consumers during storm season:

Utility Scams – Someone showing up at your residence unannounced. Utility impostors work year-round, but after a storm they might call or knock on your door, saying they need to repair or replace equipment. Then they’ll ask you to pay before the work is completed. Do not pay them. That is likely a scam.

Contractor Scams – Taking their word when they say they’re licensed and insured. Before you sign on any dotted line or pay anyone anything, make sure that “contractor” is real. Ask if they are licensed and insured, and check their paperwork. Contact the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General’s Office to check on complaints about the company. Ask for referrals and, unless you know them, avoid paying in cash. Make sure all work is performed before paying.

“Preparation is important, but so is vigilance,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “If you suspect someone is trying to take advantage of you, contact my Office immediately. We stand ready to help protect your family and your finances this winter.”

Consumers who believe they have been scammed should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.