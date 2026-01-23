Gov. McMaster Requests Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration in Advance of Winter Storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today submitted to President Donald Trump a request for a federal emergency disaster declaration to assist response efforts in anticipation of this weekend's winter storm.

A copy of the governor's letter requesting the declaration can be found here.

The governor's request is based on projected impacts and costs from the severe winter weather forecasted to impact South Carolina on January 24-26. The governor's request is for authorization of Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures) reimbursement, noncongregate shelter authorization, and Direct Federal Assistance for the entire state.

As of the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, ice storm warnings have been issued for the Upstate and portions of the Midlands. Forecasters report the Upstate will see extreme impacts from the freezing rain and low temperatures expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ice, combined with accumulated sleet, is expected across parts of the state, leading to hazardous road conditions and power outages that may last for days.

South Carolinians are encouraged to:

Assemble an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and essential documents. Ensure it can support your household for at least three days.

Remember to check on neighbors, especially those who may need extra assistance, and bring pets inside.

Exercise caution when walking and driving on icy surfaces, including areas with potential black ice.

Avoid unnecessary travel. Ice, sleet, or downed trees can make roads impassable. If you must drive, watch for:

Black ice and slick roadways. Standing water on the roads. Downed power lines, trees, or other debris in the roadway.



The S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) is prepared to coordinate with local officials and fellow state partners to stand-up emergency debris drop-off sites if needed to help communities safely and conveniently dispose of storm debris.

Additionally, SCDES advises that most septic systems are designed to work during power outages; however, water usage should be limited for systems with electrical components until power returns. Residents with private wells are encouraged to fill a bathtub or portable containers with water to put in their toilets for flushing during a power outage.

For more winter weather preparedness tips and safety information, visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s Winter Weather Guide.